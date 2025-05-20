myTomorrows Surpasses 15,000 Patient Matches through AI-Powered Platform and Personalized Services

On International Clinical Trials Day, myTomorrows, whose AI-powered platform connects patients with pre-approval treatments, celebrates the milestone of successfully matching more than 15,000 patients across 128 countries to date.

AMSTERDAM, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible pre-approval treatment options, announced today that its platform for precision matching has connected an impressive 15,375 patients to clinical trials and Expanded Access Programs (EAPs) across 128 countries to date. Since its launch, the company's platform has also supported nearly 2,500 physicians in navigating and accessing pre-approval options.

With over 500,000 clinical trials active worldwide and more than 8,000 drugs in development, timely access to investigational treatments remains a critical challenge for patients.

Using a unique combination of expert Patient Navigation services and an AI-driven platform – which automates clinical trial matching with up to 98% accuracy – myTomorrows directly addresses logistical and administrative hurdles to expedite enrollment, improve patient diversity, and advance access to pre-approval treatments.

In 2024 alone, medically experienced Patient Navigators at myTomorrows conducted over 5,000 multilingual support calls, offering personalized guidance to patients and families throughout their treatment discovery journey. Their expertise provides crucial assistance for patients, serving patient populations across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

"We're proud to have helped more than 15,000 patients around the world," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "This number reflects patients who have been matched, referred, and enrolled in clinical trials or Expanded Access Programs — not just those registered on our platform. This milestone reinforces our mission to simplify discovery and access to investigational treatments by uniting patients, physicians, and BioPharma in support of global drug development."

The next generation AI platform sources data from key global registries like ClinicalTrials.gov, EudraCT, and ISRCTN, enabling intelligent patient profile matching to clinical trial eligibility criteria. myTomorrows complies with ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA, and connects seamlessly with electronic health records (EHRs) to deliver secure, precise, and actionable results within minutes.

The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Scout Clinical to streamline cross-border access to clinical trials. It also recently expanded its services into the APAC region, extending its global reach. Additionally, myTomorrows continues to collaborate with key patient advocacy groups (PAGs) – including The ALS Association, Pancreatic Cancer Europe, and CureLGMD2i – to further its commitment to democratizing and improving access to pre-approval treatments.

About myTomorrows

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built a unique and powerful proprietary technology that conducts a comprehensive and accurate search of clinical trials, and where appropriate, Expanded Access Programs, from global public registries. This functionality efficiently connects patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to simplify and accelerate access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 15,300 patients and 2,400 physicians across 240+ sites in over 128 countries.

