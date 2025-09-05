Over 275 Duchenne Patients Enrolled in Pre-Approval Treatment Programs Around the World with myTomorrows' Platform

Ahead of World Duchenne Awareness Day, myTomorrows celebrates referring more than 600 Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients to clinical trials and expanded access programs with its precision matching AI platform, with nearly 300 enrollments

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible pre-approval treatments, announced today that it has referred 611 patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to clinical trials and expanded access programs (EAPs) around the world, using its AI-powered precision matching platform. Of this, almost 300 patients have been successfully enrolled. This highlights the meaningful impact that AI and tailored patient navigation can have on improving access for rare disease communities.

Duchenne is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and deterioration, primarily affecting boys, with symptoms typically beginning between ages two and three. Among the US population, only 33% of those with Duchenne have previously participated in a clinical trial. Despite the urgent need for research participation, barriers to accessing clinical trials remain considerable. According to myTomorrows' recent survey of healthcare professionals, 56% of physicians report that the clinical trial referral process is fragmented and slow, and 72% find searching for them too time-consuming. These challenges are particularly significant for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, where the number of available trials is limited and timely referrals are essential for patient access.

myTomorrows' AI-driven platform automates clinical trial matching with up to 98% accuracy, easing the recruitment burden for sponsors and research sites. It helps Duchenne patients and their physicians overcome the logistical and administrative barriers that often delay access to emerging therapies. By rapidly sourcing and analyzing data from global public trial registries, the platform aligns patient profiles with complex eligibility criteria in minutes, identifying relevant clinical trials worldwide.

myTomorrows pairs the accuracy and efficiency of AI with dedicated Patient Navigators to provide the personal guidance families need when facing a challenging diagnosis such as Duchenne. In 2024 alone, myTomorrows Patient Navigators conducted over 5,000 multilingual support calls, guiding patients and their families through each step of treatment discovery and access. Their global team spans the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, ensuring critical support for patients worldwide. In addition, myTomorrows regularly participates in leading international conferences in the neuromuscular and neurodegenerative space, where the company collaborates with patient advocacy groups (PAGs) to further raise awareness about the importance of unmet medical needs and education around clinical trial participation.

Building on a deep expertise in the neuromuscular disease space, myTomorrows currently runs more than 20 clinical trial recruitment or expanded access programs with BioPharma sponsors in this therapeutic area, underscoring its commitment to advancing therapies in rare diseases. The company is also recognized as an expert in neurodegenerative diseases, providing patient navigation support for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Through its active partnership with patient advocacy groups, such as the ALS Association, myTomorrows helps expand access and accelerate progress for these disease communities.

"As both a Duchenne patient advocate and a consultant with myTomorrows, I've seen first-hand the challenges families face when navigating this disease and searching for treatment options," said Terri Ellsworth. "Without clinical trial participation, we cannot advance progress and innovation in the life sciences. My son is living proof. His 5+ year study participation helped support the first ever FDA Duchenne drug approval which paved the way for future developments. That's why World Duchenne Awareness Day is so important; together we can share experiences, build connections and give families the support they truly need."

"We are incredibly proud to support rare diseases communities like Duchenne, where patients and families face enormous challenges and limited treatment options," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "Today, we're celebrating not just matching Duchenne patients to emerging therapies but actually referring and enrolling hundreds of them in clinical trials and expanded access programs. Every referral and enrollment represent a person and their family navigating a profoundly difficult path forward, and we're honored to stand alongside them. As our technology continues to advance, we hope to expand our reach and support for the truly resilient Duchenne community."

myTomorrows' secure, compliant platform meets ISO 27001, GDPR SOC 2, and HIPAA standards and integrates seamlessly with electronic health records to deliver precise and actionable results. To learn more about myTomorrows and how they reduce barriers to patient pre-approval treatment access, click here.

About myTomorrows

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. The company has built a proprietary technology that conducts a comprehensive and accurate search of clinical trials, and, where appropriate, Expanded Access Programs, from global public registries. This functionality efficiently connects patients, physicians, trial sites, and BioPharma to simplify and accelerate access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 16,200 patients and 2,600 physicians across 290+ sites in over 133 countries.

mytomorrows.com

