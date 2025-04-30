Navamedic ASA: Annual Report 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA has today published its Annual Report for 2024. Find enclosed the report in PDF as well as an ESEF file version. The report is also made available at the company's website at https://navamedic.com/investors/annual-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, antibiotics and metabolism, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing.

Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

For more information, please visit Navamedic.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

