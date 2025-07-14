Navamedic ASA - Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

News provided by

Navamedic ASA

14 Jul, 2025, 13:37 GMT

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The announced Extraordinary General Meeting of Navamedic ASA was held today at 13.00 CET. All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals. A copy of the minutes from the EGM is attached to this notice and will also be made available on the Company's webpage www.navamedic.com.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine G. Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 951 78 680 E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com 

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic, Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com  

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa---minutes-of-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4206913

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17619/4206913/3580192.pdf

Navamedic ASA Minutes of EGM 07.14.2025

Also from this source

Navamedic ASA: First approval of the medical device OraFID® as primary package for a pharmaceutical product

Navamedic announces that the Swedish Medical Products Agency, acting as the Reference Member State, together with the Concerned Member States in 9...

Navamedic ASA - Investor presentation regarding the acquisition of the business of dne pharma AS

Reference is made to the announcement made by Navamedic ASA (the "Company" or "Navamedic", and OSE ticker "NAVA") yesterday, on June 23, regarding...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics