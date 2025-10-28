Navamedic ASA: Double digit growth in the 3rd quarter, 2025

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third quarter 2025, Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and trusted supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies, delivered revenues of NOK 138.9 million, a 12.9% increase from the third quarter in 2024. Gross margin improved to 37.5 per cent, compared to 37.1 per cent in Q3 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA amounted to NOK 11.3 million compared to NOK 8.6 million in 2024.

The overall revenues performance was driven by increases in all three business areas and the Rx business area included 10.6MNOK in revenues from the dne business.

The acquisition of the dne pharma business was completed in July, with a subsequent successful rights issue completed in October.

"We are excited about the acquisition of the dne pharma business. The portfolio of products we have acquired fits well into the Navamedic setup and provides a new focus area with growth potential, Addiction, within our Rx portfolio. Further to this, addiction is a growing societal challenge and Navamedic is now in a position to be at the forefront of treatment within this category," said Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

Additional Q3 key figures

Operating costs ended at NOK 40.8 million, compared to NOK 37.1 million last year. Operating results (EBIT) for the second quarter of 2025 amounted to negative NOK 0.2 million, mostly due to the amortization of the intangible assets acquired through the dne transaction. Net financial items ended at negative NOK 3.6 million and profit before tax was negative NOK 3.8 million. The total cash flow for the quarter was positive NOK 9.1 million and the cash balance at the end of the quarter was NOK 51.7 million.

Outlook

Navamedic continues to see growth and new expansion opportunities and reiterates its mid-term ambition of building a NOK 1 billion revenue company.

"The third quarter was marked by the acquisition of the dne business and growth across our three business areas. The acquired portfolio of products with growth potential within the addiction treatment area, combined with the antibiotics portfolio, the Parkinsons disease product Flexilev in Orafid and Navamedic's other hero brands, sets Navamedic up for growth going forward towards the ambition of reaching NOK 1 billion in revenues," Andreassen concluded.

Presentation

Navamedic will present the results for the third quarter of 2025 at 08.30 today. CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Lars Hjarrand will host the presentation, which will take place at Haakon VIIs gate 2 in Oslo. It will be webcast at the following link:

Note: EBITDA and other alternative performance measures (APMs) are defined and reconciled to the IFRS financial statements as a part of the APM section in the attached presentation.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 951 78 680

E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com



Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic

Mobile: +47 917 62 842

E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

About Navamedic:

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharmaceutical company dedicated to enhancing people's quality of life by being a reliable supplier of high-quality prescription, consumer health, and hospital products to hospitals and pharmacies. Our growing product portfolio has been carefully selected to meet current public health concerns, such as obesity, Parkinson's disease, antibiotics and metabolism, to empower people to live healthier and more fulfilling lives. What sets us apart is our deep-rooted commitment to understanding the needs and requirements of the countries where we are present. Our local insight and competence enable us to understand the specific needs of each country where we

operate and ultimately to gain market access. This makes us a preferred partner for international companies expanding their footprint across the Nordics and Benelux regions, through either in-licensing or out-licensing. Navamedic has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2006 (ticker: NAVA) and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

For more information, please visit Navamedic.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

