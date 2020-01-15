Natural Gas Generator Market Size Worth $10.87 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural gas generator market size is projected to reach USD 10.87 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. growing demand for back-up power coupled with increasing government regulation to reduce the carbon emission caused by diesel generator is likely to strengthen the growth for the natural gas genset market during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Low power generator accounted for the largest market share in power rating segment with USD 2,321.7 million in 2018. Low power generator are very popular for residential and commercial power backup operation. Due to growing urbanization, national grids are getting pressurized which is resulting in the increased demand supply gap for power which is eventually driving the demand for natural gas generator market.

Medium power generator in power rating segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand from emerging economies such as China , India and Brazil for back -up power system which uses clean fuel, for commercial and industrial application are a major driver for medium power generators.

For application segment, commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period Developing economies in Asia Pacific have witnessed strong growth in commercial sectors. IT, telecom, and retail are some of the major sectors that are growing rapidly in developing countries of Asia Pacific , resulting in a high demand for natural gas generators as natural gas generator are crucial for back-up power in these facilities.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The abundance of natural gas in the U.S. coupled with developed infrastructure for transportation of natural gas within the country has played a vital role in driving the demand for gas generator sets in the U.S.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to witness highest growth during the forecast period and is projected to be valued at USD 2.84 billion by 2025. High growth of industrial sector in China , India , Japan , and South Korea has triggered the demand for industrial generator sets in the region.

The establishment of heavy equipment, oil & gas, and process companies in China owing to low labor and utility costs has been one of the factors responsible for the growing penetration of gas generator set in the region.

Some of the significant industry participants include Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Kohler co. Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MTU Onsite Energy, Generac Power Systems, Inc., Cooper Corp., General Electric, Yanmar Co., Ltd, Mahindra Powerol, and others. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand there product portfolio and geographical footprint.

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Natural Gas Generator Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Rating (Low Rating, Medium Rating, High Rating), By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/natural-gas-generator-market

The global electricity demand is anticipated to witness an increase of nearly two-thirds the current demand over the forecast period. The current availability of natural gas in large quantities and its relatively lower prices, especially in regions such as North America and Europe, have led to an increase in power generation using natural gas.

Increasing focus on electricity generation through cleaner sources and environmental concerns arising from diesel generators are the factors anticipated to increase the share of natural gas generator set in the coming years.

Conventional generators such as diesel generator emit harmful gases including nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide due to the combustion of diesel. Due to this, different regulatory bodies have imposed stringent regulations that pose a barrier to the usage of diesel generators. This, in turn, has resulted in the growth of eco-friendly alternatives of diesel generators such as natural gas generator.

Emerging economies in Asia Pacific region such as India, China, Japan and others have witnessed a strong growth in commercial sectors. IT, telecom and retail sector, resulting in the growth of demand for natural generators over diesel generator for back-up power application owing to the increasing stringent government regulation to curb greenhouse gas emission caused by diesel generator.

Grand View Research has segmented the global natural gas generator market based on power rating, application, and region:

Natural Gas Generator Market Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Low Power Generator



Medium Power Generator



High Power Generator

Natural Gas Generator Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Natural Gas Generator Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Russia





Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

UAE





Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Distribution & Utilities Industry, by Grand View Research:

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market – The global ophthalmic lasers market size was valued at over USD 1.0 billion in 2016 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The global ophthalmic lasers market size was valued at over in 2016 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Distributed natural Gas Fueled Generation Market – The global aesthetic lasers market size was valued at USD 508 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.5% over the forecast period.

The global aesthetic lasers market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.5% over the forecast period. LPG Vaporizer Market – The global dental lasers market size was valued at USD 931.8 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 6.5% by 2026.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.