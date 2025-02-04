Natterbox Revolutionizes Customer Engagement with New AI-Powered Omnichannel Digital Solution

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterbox, a leader in AI-powered communication solutions, announces the launch of its groundbreaking digital platform, Natterbox Digital . This innovative solution unifies voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into a seamless experience for agents and customers, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional, personalized engagements on one unified platform natively integrated into Salesforce.

Natterbox Digital allows businesses to meet customers where they are, orchestrating interactions through unified routing between voice and digital messaging. Features like triggered messaging and intelligent routing enable tailored communications and effortless connections to the right agents, all while providing a seamless journey across preferred channels.

"Today's customers expect seamless interactions across every channel and want to be able to select their channel of choice," said Jamie Cooper, Chief Product Officer at Natterbox. "With Natterbox Digital, we're redefining how businesses connect with their customers by unifying voice, SMS, and WhatsApp into one experience. Our AI platform delivers the flexibility and personalization customers deserve while empowering agents with the tools they need to succeed."

Key Features of Natterbox Digital

Unified Omnichannel Communication: Manage voice, SMS, and WhatsApp within Salesforce, giving agents a 360 view of customer interactions.

Manage voice, SMS, and WhatsApp within Salesforce, giving agents a 360 view of customer interactions. Triggered Outbound Messages: Automate communications like appointment reminders, order updates, and post-call follow-ups to keep customers engaged.

Automate communications like appointment reminders, order updates, and post-call follow-ups to keep customers engaged. AI-Powered Digital Translation: Instantly break language barriers with real-time, accurate translations, enabling seamless communication between customers and agents.

Instantly break language barriers with real-time, accurate translations, enabling seamless communication between customers and agents. Custom Message Templates: Use pre-approved templates for seamless, compliant messaging on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Use pre-approved templates for seamless, compliant messaging on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Unified Routing Policy Builder: Streamline inbound calls and digital messages with a customizable routing framework to connect customers to the right agent.

Revolutionizing Global Communication with WhatsApp

Natterbox Digital introduces robust WhatsApp capabilities, allowing businesses to expand their reach with secure messaging. With access to over 2 billion WhatsApp users globally, businesses can deliver real-time communications on customers' preferred channels.

Experience the Power of Natterbox Digital

Natterbox Digital redefines AI-powered omnichannel communication, enabling seamless, high-quality customer experiences across channels while boosting agent productivity and simplifying operations. Discover how Natterbox Digital can transform your customer communication strategy—visit natterbox.com to schedule a demo today.

About Natterbox

Natterbox is a global leader in AI-powered communication solutions, empowering over 600 businesses to deliver seamless, personalized customer experiences. Focused on voice and digital channels, Natterbox integrates deeply into the world's #1 CRM, transforming contact centers with innovative, customer-centric technology.

