Natterbox launches AI Assistants and AI Agents to resolve over 70% of customer queries

LONDON and WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterbox, the AI-powered contact center provider, today launches AI Assistants and AI Agents – part of its dynamic AI workforce fully integrated into the world's #1 CRM, designed to cut call queues, reduce costs, and free up human agents to focus on higher-value interactions that drive loyalty and growth.

The AI Assistants can handle up to 70% of routine customer queries such as answering frequently asked questions or checking order statuses, while AI Agents go further by completing end-to-end tasks like processing refunds, scheduling appointments, and cancelling orders, all without human intervention.

This powerful combination helps businesses scale support without increasing headcount; delivering faster, smarter service across voice, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Key benefits:

Eliminate queues: AI Assistants and AI Agents ensure that customers do not have to wait until a human agent is available before their call is answered. AI Assistants act as an instant first point of contact for customers and will escalate any queries that cannot be resolved immediately.





Intelligent escalation: The AI can be trained to identify cues from customers such as keywords or emotional signs to know when to pass to a human agent to avoid a negative customer experience. When a query is escalated, it is automatically routed to a specialized human agent with a summary of the query, ensuring customers do not have to repeat themselves.





Empower human agents: AI Assistants and AI Agents handle repetitive FAQs and time-consuming tasks such as updating passwords without human input. This empowers human agents to focus on solving more demanding and intricate cases.





Provide 24/7 customer service: AI Assistants and AI Agents enable businesses to offer round-the-clock customer support without paying out of pocket for out-of-hours human agents.

Neil Hammerton, CEO and Co-Founder at Natterbox, said: "This is a critical shift in the contact center industry. Human agents should not be wasting time and talent answering basic questions and resetting passwords. This is both expensive and demoralizing.

"With AI Assistants and AI Agents, the AI workforce does what it does best: handle repetitive, resource-intensive queries so that human agents can focus on delivering real value to customers."

AI Assistants and Agents from Natterbox, can be trained using as little as a website or PDF, allowing companies to get started quickly without requiring a data transformation project. Thanks to an intuitive workflow drag-and-drop set up, businesses can easily integrate AI Assistants and AI Agents into existing routing frameworks without the need for resource-intensive reconfigurations.

Early adopters such as We Buy Any Home are already seeing positive results, using AI Assistants to qualify leads and free up teams for more complex queries.

"By integrating the AI Agents into our existing Natterbox platform, we've been able to answer and successfully handle 1,000 more customer calls every month. This has been a massive driver of business and has helped us optimize our customer service from end-to-end.

"Natterbox's advanced technology ensures that our agents can focus on more complex, value-driven tasks and that our customers do not have to wait before their call is answered. This has empowered us to drop our overflow answering service which was previously costing us a huge amount.

"We've also seen the benefits of using Natterbox for tracking customer queries with all call information automatically logged into our CRM, saving our agents from manual data entry and guaranteeing accessible and up-to-date information. We're only at the beginning of our journey with Natterbox but I cannot wait to leverage their solutions to continue to deliver seamless and valuable support across the business."

AI Assistants and AI Agents build on Natterbox's growing suite of AI-powered solutions which includes AI Advisor, a solution that automates post-call summaries, updates CRM records and delivers live coaching insights to agents and their managers.

About Natterbox

Natterbox is the AI-powered contact center platform redefining how Salesforce-first businesses connect with customers. Drawing on 15+ years of contact center expertise, we help leading organizations to effortlessly incorporate AI into their contact center operations and seamlessly blend AI with their contact center workforce to deliver optimal customer experiences.

