Nasuni Surpasses 500 Joint Microsoft Customers with over 100 Petabytes of Primary File Data in Microsoft Azure

Fueled by Enterprises Seeking Global File Data Services, Nasuni Experienced 74% CAGR during the Past Three Years

BOSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone, with more than 500 customers using Nasuni to access and protect upwards of 100 petabytes (PB) of primary customer file data workloads residing in Microsoft Azure.

The expansion of Nasuni users leveraging Azure has been strong since 2019, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74% and a 66% increase in the number of joint customers. In fact, the amount of data going into Azure from Nasuni users is accelerating relative to past years — the company's customers added an average of 3 PB per month into Azure throughout 2022.

Enterprise IT continues to rapidly move file data infrastructure to the cloud, which along with the serious threat of ransomware and the need to support hybrid and remote work, has fueled strong demand for the Nasuni File Data Platform with Azure Blob Storage.

Additionally, Nasuni introduced a Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams integration that enables Nasuni users to store, search, browse, and edit files in Nasuni within these applications. The company also strengthened its Microsoft Alliance team with the promotion of Paul Horn to Head of Global Cloud Alliances and Sean Cross to Global Microsoft Alliance Director.

"Nasuni is a longstanding Microsoft Azure partner. This is a great milestone, representing impressive growth," said Jurgen Willis, Vice President, Azure Specialized Workloads and Storage at Microsoft. "We have hundreds of joint enterprise customers who benefit from the excellent performance, security, and durability of Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, which serves as an ideal foundation for the Nasuni File Data Platform."

The Nasuni File Data Platform with Azure Blob Storage enables enterprises to replace legacy file storage and data protection with a set of enhanced file services that simplify infrastructure, provide 24/7 business continuity, optimize end-user productivity, and deliver data insights. Taking full advantage of Microsoft Azure's object store, Nasuni leverages highly-efficient, immutable snapshots to create a complete and secure history of the entire file share, which can then be restored back to any point in time. This patented feature, Nasuni Continuous File Versioning®, allows the Nasuni File Data Platform to store all file changes in Azure, which automates data protection and eliminates the need for a separate investment in backup software and hardware. Recovery is fast, enabling IT to restore lost files or even entire volumes in just minutes.

"The Nasuni-Azure snapshotting approach just works," said Joe Marando, CIO at JERDE, a global architecture firm whose portfolio includes The Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, California; Namba Parks in Osaka, Japan; and the Bellagio and Palms resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada. "If ransomware hits, you just go back and restore your data from right before the attack, and you get your data back. I love the file recovery functionality with Nasuni."

For Microsoft, Nasuni not only drives cloud consumption, but also helps customers generate significant cost savings in the Azure file environment. Joint Nasuni and Microsoft customers include:

JERDE: The global architecture firm needed a way to share files as large as 100 MB between offices separated by oceans. Nasuni provided its solution on Microsoft Azure that enables fast global collaboration and file synchronization with unlimited storage capacity and rapid file data and ransomware recovery.

The global architecture firm needed a way to share files as large as 100 MB between offices separated by oceans. Nasuni provided its solution on Microsoft Azure that enables fast global collaboration and file synchronization with unlimited storage capacity and rapid file data and ransomware recovery. Pernod Ricard: The global conglomerate owns some of the biggest names in the spirits business, including Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey. The company consolidated files from 55 EMEA locations on Nasuni and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, which reduced its recovery time objectives (RTO) from more than 24 hours to just 30 minutes and enabled the company to make a massive reduction in IT infrastructure.

The global conglomerate owns some of the biggest names in the spirits business, including Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey. The company consolidated files from 55 EMEA locations on Nasuni and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, which reduced its recovery time objectives (RTO) from more than 24 hours to just 30 minutes and enabled the company to make a massive reduction in IT infrastructure. Ramboll: This engineering and architecture firm has locations in 35 countries, plus 300 remote offices. Maintaining a global file infrastructure at such scale was challenging, especially for data protection and recovery. Nasuni provided a single global namespace for all sites through Microsoft Azure, which simplified management and eliminated the need to maintain complex mirroring systems, all while sharply reducing recovery point objectives (RPO) and RTOs.

"This achievement is due to an incredible collaboration we have maintained with Microsoft over the years. Nasuni is a perfect complement to Azure's storage portfolio. The combination of Microsoft Azure Blob Storage and Nasuni's file data services provide enterprises with a global file share that makes files accessible from anywhere and protected from anything," said David Grant, President at Nasuni. "Together, customers get all these advanced capabilities for about half the total cost of ownership of legacy on premises file storage and data protection."

For more information on how enterprises can leverage Nasuni and Microsoft Azure Blob Storage to lower costs, increase resilience, and provide global access for file data, visit Nasuni's Definitive Buyer's Guide to Storing Files in Azure: https://bit.ly/3xJzfWO

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

