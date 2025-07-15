Nasuni Earns Top Honors for Customer Success with Fifth Consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Award and Seven G2 Summer Report Badges

Backed by User Acclaim and Industry Recognition, Nasuni Sets the Standard for Enterprise Customer Experience

BOSTON, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced a significant milestone in its customer success journey, earning its fifth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) and securing seven badges in G2's Summer 2025 Reports. These recognitions underscore Nasuni's powerful market momentum and long-standing commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience at scale.

"Working with Nasuni has been a game-changer for our organization. The platform delivers seamless file access, rock-solid security, simple and easy backup and recovery and outstanding scalability, which is exactly what we needed," said Matthew Rassa, IT Director at RMF Engineering. "But what truly sets Nasuni apart is their Customer Success team. They've been with us for over a decade every step of the way; proactive, responsive, and genuinely invested in our success. It's rare to find a partner that combines innovative technology with such a human touch."

The 26th annual NorthFace ScoreBoard Award is one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for customer satisfaction. Nasuni earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87, a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 98%, and an overall ScoreBoard Index rating of 4.8 out of 5 — all above the industry average. Based entirely on independently audited customer feedback, such high scores year over year highlight Nasuni's consistent performance and leadership in enterprise support and place it among an elite group of global companies.

"This is more than a customer service milestone — it's a signal of strength as we scale and that customers are confident in trusting Nasuni with their most valuable asset: their data," said James Lemonias, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Nasuni. "Nasuni continues to make strategic investments in our customer experience organization, including new leadership appointments designed to support innovation and global expansion while preserving our customer-first culture."

In parallel with the NFSB recognition, Nasuni also earned seven badges in G2's Summer 2025 Reports, reflecting top ratings in key cloud file storage and hybrid cloud categories. G2 badges are awarded based on real-user reviews and market presence, providing public validation that Nasuni is delivering both performance and value across the enterprise landscape. The full list of Nasuni's G2 Summer 2025 badges is below:

Leader – Enterprise Grid® for Cloud File Storage

Leader – Momentum Grid® for Cloud File Storage

Top 5 – Mid-Market Implementation Index

Leader – Grid® for Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

Leader – Grid® for Storage Management

Leader – Implementation Index

Leader – Overall Cloud File Storage Grid

These accolades reflect Nasuni's growing influence across enterprise, mid-market, and hybrid cloud environments, where organizations rely on the platform's powerful combination of simplicity, scalability, and secure storage performance. To learn more about Nasuni's growing customer community and Professional Services team, click here.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

