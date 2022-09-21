Nasuni CloudBound22 to Provide Strategies to Overcome the Most Challenging File Data, Cloud and Ransomware Recovery Issues

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, today announced it will host Nasuni CloudBound22, " Building Your File Data Cloud, " on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, 2022. During the free online conference, enterprise IT leaders will learn from more than 20 sessions addressing the most pressing challenges including cyber resilience, hybrid work, data intelligence, ransomware recovery, cloud portability and more.

Now in its third year, Nasuni CloudBound is attended by decision-makers from around the globe wanting to gain insights into strategies for modernizing traditional file infrastructures and leveraging the cloud in their environment. Nasuni CloudBound22 will feature keynote addresses from Paul Meighan, director of product management at AWS, and David Totten, CTO global partner solutions, U.S. at Microsoft, as well as presentations from Nasuni customers and industry experts who will provide actionable guidance on file data, ransomware and cloud-related challenges faced by IT and organizations of all sizes and industries.

WHO: Founded in 2008, Nasuni is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services offering user productivity, business continuity, data intelligence, cloud choice and simplified global infrastructure. WHAT: Nasuni CloudBound22: Building Your File Data Cloud will deliver experts who will speak to real-world insights and experiences on achieving a fully modernized and resilient file data infrastructure. Leaders and influencers from ActualTech Media, AWS (keynote), Blocks & Files, DCIG, ESG, Evaluator Group, Freeform Dynamics, Fugro, the Jerde Partnership, Man Group, Microsoft (keynote), Nasuni, Omdia, Scott Brownrigg Ltd. and Synergy Technical will share their knowledge, best practices and lessons learned. WHY: With more companies than ever adopting a hybrid-work model, employees must be able to access their files from anywhere with the same performance as if they were located on-premises. Additionally, the pervasive and rising threat of ransomware attacks means that organizations must take measures to ensure they can recover data quickly, to avoid downtime and having to pay ransoms. Nasuni CloudBound22 will inform IT leaders and decision-makers with strategies for overcoming these file storage and recovery challenges. HOW: Nasuni CloudBound22 will present special keynotes and a full agenda of industry, business and technical sessions, panels conducted by top experts and influencers, product demonstrations, presentations by Nasuni customers and important networking opportunities. WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. ET – noon ET.

Thursday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET. WHERE: Nasuni CloudBound22 will take place in an interactive and flexible online format. For further agenda and registration details, please visit our website.

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

