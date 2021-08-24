Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Size Worth $8.04 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global narrow range ethoxylates market size is expected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing use of narrow range ethoxylates as an industrial surfactant in various end-use applications, including paints and coatings, residential and commercial cleaning products, textiles, paper processing, and pesticide formulations.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of revenue, commercial cleaning emerged as the largest application segment with a share of 64.9% in 2020. In the commercial cleaning application segment, healthcare, hospitality, and foodservice were the dominant end uses of narrow range ethoxylates. These segments collectively accounted for a major volume share in 2020

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growth is attributed to the high demand for household and commercial cleaning applications

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global demand in 2020. The region is characterized by the presence of multinational corporations and a robust supply chain mechanism catering to end-use businesses

The market is highly dominated by multinational companies, which have diversified distribution channels through multiple partners. Companies generally operate under long-term supply agreements in order to reduce the risk of price fluctuations and stay afloat of the acceptable gross margins

Read 170 page market research report, "Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Commercial Cleaning, Household Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

The cost of raw materials is volatile and is expected to increase exponentially owing to various factors such as low availability and demand and supply consideration. To ensure a sustainable and continuous supply of raw materials, the manufacturers have entered long-term contracts with raw material suppliers.

Narrow range ethoxylates are sold to various end-use industries, including healthcare, household, food, and laundry. Manufacturers have entered long-term contracts with international players, thus operating as distributors and suppliers to expand their regional presence. Furthermore, several manufacturers are focusing on dealing with more than one distributor owing to price competitiveness in the market.

There is a rise in the demand for customized solutions according to the customer and end-user requirements. For instance, Sasol is one of the prominent players engaged in the bulk and custom manufacturing of narrow range ethoxylates. They provide formulations customized to specific industry needs with the highest potency available at competitive prices. Its clientele base ranges from startups to large international players involved in manufacturing agrochemicals, leather, and textile chemicals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global narrow range ethoxylates market on the basis of application and region:

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Household Cleaning



Floor





Kitchen





Upholstery





Laundry





Others



Commercial Cleaning



Hospitality





Healthcare





Food Service





Institutional Buildings





Laundry





Others



Industrial Cleaning



Metal Degreasing





Engine Cleaning





Vehicle Cleaning





Dairy





Laundry





Others

Narrow Range Ethoxylates Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Southeast Asia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

Evonik Industries

Venus Ethoxylates

Univar Solutions

Pilot Chemical Co.

Dow Chemicals

ESTI CHEM

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

