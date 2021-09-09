Nanoform technology delivers successful results for Herantis CDNF drug candidate

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis"), focusing on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases based on the natural body protein CDNF (Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor), today announced that results from the Nanoform Proof of Concept (PoC) project show that the nanoforming process has been successfully applied to Herantis' rhCDNF drug candidate.

As previously announced in a press release published on 9 February 2021, the objective of the project is to assess the potential of Nanoform's platform technology to improve administration of rhCDNF via a minimally invasive intranasal spray route. The project includes nanoforming PoC studies to combine Herantis' intranasally administered CDNF therapy for Parkinson's disease with Nanoform's nanoparticle technology.

The PoC project shows that the nanoforming process can be successfully applied to rhCDNF. Most importantly, during the nanoparticle formation process, rhCDNF protein remains stable, retaining its structure, function, efficacy and neuroprotective effects in line with CDNF controls. Having now established that nanoformed rhCDNF nanoparticles retain stability and activity, the project will move on to the next phase - a Proof of Process (PoP) study to further refine the size and shape of the nanoformed rhCDNF nanoparticles and evaluate biodistribution following intranasal delivery.

"We are excited with these initial results that show Nanoforming is effective with Herantis' rhCDNF program. This PoC study with Herantis Pharma's rhCDNF further validates the wide applicability of Nanoform's technologies to a diverse range of molecules. We look forward to now moving into a PoP study and further nanoforming activities as rhCDNF continues its development," said Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform.

"This was a key milestone to achieve as part of our broader intranasal administration project for rhCDNF, one of only a few clinical stage assets focused on disease modification of Parkinson's disease. The ability to nanoform the rhCDNF molecule improves the chances of success for intranasal administration and creates additional possibilities to impact the lives of patients. We very much look forward to progressing the work with Nanoform," said Dr. Craig Cook, CEO of Herantis Pharma.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis focuses on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the neuronal protective mechanism of proteostasis, a key system in neurodegenerative disease. Proteostasis regulates proteins within the body and influences the fate of every protein from synthesis to degradation. Its failure results in a vicious cycle of pathological accumulation of protein aggregates, neuroinflammation and various forms of cellular stress that is widely implicated with the development of many neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's and other diseases. CDNF (a biological protein) is Herantis' lead program and a clinical stage asset; and xCDNF (a synthetic peptide version of CDNF) is Herantis' follow-on program. CDNF is a natural protein that occurs naturally in the body whose natural role is to protect neurons by balancing and supporting proteostasis, thereby preventing and counteracting disease generating mechanisms. Herantis is taking this natural ability and harnessing it as a treatment for neurodegenerative disease. Both CDNF and xCDNF, via their multimodal mechanism of action, have the potential to improve neuronal survival and stop the progression of Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases with a significant therapeutic impact on the quality of patients' lives. The shares of Herantis are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. For more information, please visit https://www.herantis.com

