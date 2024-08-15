NANOFORM COLLABORATES WITH TAKEDA ON THEIR PLASMA-DERIVED THERAPY DEVELOPMENT

HELSINKI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced that it is to enter into a pre-clinical development agreement with the Plasma-derived Therapies Business Unit of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, to develop innovative plasma-derived therapy formulations for the treatment of rare conditions.

Following the completion of in vitro proof of concept studies of a novel plasma-derived therapy formulation, Nanoform will provide non-GMP nanomaterial to Takeda for in vivo studies. The first results of these studies are expected by early 2025.

"Direct nanoforming of biologics is a promising new approach to allow more life-changing large-molecule medicines to reach the market," commented Dr. Edward Haeggström, CEO of Nanoform. "We look forward to entering in vivo studies together with Takeda and expanding our already very positive relationship."

The value of this pre-clinical (non-GMP) project is in line with Nanoform's guided business model of €0.05m to €0.5m per non-GMP project. It is the intention of both Nanoform and Takeda to develop medicine candidates to clinic and then take them as products to the market.

Nanoform Biologics' nanoforming technology can deliver large-molecule drug particles of tuneable size and morphology, while retaining biological activity. The technology can be applied across the biologics field, from 1 to 150KDa, to enable novel routes of delivery, enhance drug loading, tailor release profiles and engineer new drug combinations.

About plasma-derived therapies (PDTs)

Used therapeutically for more than 100 years, plasma can be transformed into lifesaving and life-sustaining therapies for people with rare and complex chronic diseases - often patients with a lifelong condition and no other alternative treatment options. Global demand for plasma-derived therapies has greatly increased over the past 20 years and is continuing to grow due to more rare diseases being diagnosed, more patients being identified, higher standards of care and broader access to treatment.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is the medicine performance-enhancing company that leverages best-in-class innovative nanoparticle engineering technologies, expert formulation, and scalable GMP API manufacturing to enable superior medicines for patients. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services, from pre-formulation to commercial scale. Nanoform will help improve bioavailability and drug delivery profiles, drive differentiation, patient adherence and extend the lifecycle potential of products. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), +46 8-588 68 570. For more information, please visit www.nanoform.com.

