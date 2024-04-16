MYCOM OSI Launches AInsights Availability in AWS Marketplace

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), announced today that AInsights, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AInsights application offers predictive AI-based insights, combined with a comprehensive Data Fabric that powers Big Data Lakes with normalized network and service data. This critical enhancement to MYCOM OSI's EAA suite enables CSPs to continuously predict the performance of their network and services, and to proactively identify and resolve problems before they impact their customers. This is specifically essential for the delivery and the assurance of high reliability and low latency 5G enterprise services.

The MYCOM OSI AInsights application is available as part of its SaaS offering operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well as the CSPs' hybrid cloud architecture. With this, MYCOM OSI customers and partners will benefit from high scalability and low-error predictive data insights from the network and its services in near real-time. AInsights' replicable data models can be applied to different network functions for a deeper 360-degree network view. A factory approach using Open APIs enables intelligent data to be consumed seamlessly by any component of the CSP ecosystem.

AWS customers will now have access to AInsights, enabling predictive operations and assurance of CSP networks, directly within AWS Marketplace. This provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of AInsights application within their AWS Marketplace account.

"We are delighted to offer AInsights' unique AI-driven insights to communications service providers to support their growth and transformation plans through AWS Marketplace," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI. "With AInsights, CSPs can rapidly move from reactive to predictive assurance and operations of their networks and services. By accessing AInsights in AWS Marketplace, customers can quickly take their first step in achieving benefits of predictive AI-based insights to automate network operations and maximize customer experience."

AInsights is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. Please visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-p4ikrghvc24dq for more information.