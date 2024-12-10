MYCOM OSI announces MycomEye app beta for instantaneous access to Network, Service and Business Data

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced MycomEye mobile app beta for instant observability of network, service and business data for executives on the go, and for engineers working in location agnostic environments.

With the MycomEye app, CSP executives can instantaneously access network, service and business data at any time, from any location. The app is designed to empower business users with real-time visibility and management of the network and its services. It offers a comprehensive and intuitive mobile interface that allows users to monitor key performance metrics, receive critical alerts, and collaborate effectively with team members. The app ensures that executives can promptly identify network and service issues that impact the business and take swift business decisions.

The app will also offer the ability to access GenAie, our generative AI application, with one touch so that users can ask network and business questions in real time. With this, all the critical data will be delivered to the mobile phone and presented as business insights using GenAI.

The MycomEye app enables CSPs to benefit from the real-time reporting and analytics of the MYCOM OSI EAA Service Assurance portfolio comprising PM (PrOptima), FM(NetExpert) and SQM (ProAssure), along with the capabilities of its predictive AI and generative AI applications, AInsights and GenAie, supported by automation features. The EAA Service Assurance portfolio, with inbuilt automation and AI analytics, is fully accessible from the MycomEye app. The app interacts in real time with the CSP ecosystem for real-time data access.

"The MycomEye mobile app is a disruptive way of accessing business and network data, with a single click on the mobile phone. Every executive in a CSP will want this on their home screen," said Charles Bligh, CEO at MYCOM OSI. "From highlighting revenue generating areas of the network to customer impacting issues, the app will keep the C-level informed in real time and empower them to take immediate critical business decisions."

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI said, "In the era of Autonomous Networks and 5G digital services, it is crucial for CSPs and their enterprise customers to have easy and instant visibility into the network and service experience at all time. We are excited that MycomEye combines the convenience of a mobile app with the power of our data platform to cut down reporting time drastically and enable faster decision making."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com.

Media Contact: jack.toye@mycom-osi.com, +447719820492