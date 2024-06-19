MYCOM OSI announces key automation enhancements to its Fixed Broadband (FTTx) Assurance Solution for Home and Enterprise broadband service operations.

LONDON, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at DTW 2024, Copenhagen that its Fixed Broadband (FTTx) Solution has been enhanced with critical use cases to support operational automation of Home and Enterprise services of CSPs.

MYCOM OSI's Fixed Broadband (FTTx - Premise/Curb/Home) Assurance Solution assists CSPs in maintaining high service performance and availability of the fiber network by proactively reporting on fiber cable failure/cuts, which is the single largest known cause of network outages worldwide.

MYCOM OSI's Fixed Broadband (FTTx) Solution offers 90-100% reduction in alarm handling time and 80-90% reduction in incident handling for home broadband services for several CSPs across the globe. It is proven to enhance FTTx operations by reducing MTTx (Mean time to Identify/Repair) by 80-100%, automating 350K+ manhours and reducing customer calls by 25%.

The MYCOM OSI Fixed Broadband (FTTx) Assurance Solution is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure as well as on-premises infrastructure.

New automation use cases are now offered: Automated customer outreach is enabled to reduce customer complaints drastically, and enhance customer satisfaction. NOC/SOC operational efficiencies are significantly improved through a new automated correlation between the fiber network and broadband services/applications through intelligent Root Cause Analysis (RCA)-driven policy management. Trouble ticketing is fully automated to integrate a wider ticketing ecosystem of the CSPs. Remediation of network and service problems is automated to fix FTTx related problems without any human intervention.

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI, said, "As a leader offering AI and Automation driven Service Assurance to its customers, we are proud to share that our Fixed Broadband (FTTx) Assurance offering has resulted in millions of dollars' worth of savings for CSPs by offering FTTx assurance use cases. With the extension of the new automated remediation offering, we will continue to save expensive manhours through operational efficiency and proactive customer outreach."

Jithu Raghavendran, VP, Telco Transformation & Automation/AI Solutions at MYCOM OSI, said, "The proactive monitoring of FTTH and FTTP service quality with operational automation is key to enhancing quality of broadband services, and to manage fiber related performance problems for both home and enterprise customers. Our new automation enhancements will further help CSPs in delivering high quality of broadband services with minimum operational error, guaranteeing SLAs for enterprise customers, and in the rollout of demanding broadband services, such as AR/VR and other streaming applications."

To arrange a discussion with MYCOM OSI and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom-osi.com

Media Contacts: Jack Toye, +447719820492, jack.toye@mycom-osi.com