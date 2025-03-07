MWC 2025 | Huawei Showcases Scenario-based Solutions at MWC For Intelligent Healthcare

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Huawei held a global healthcare industry session themed Digital Intelligence Drives Inclusive Healthcare. Experts shared their latest strategies and practices in digital transformation and AI application development.

In-depth AI Convergence for Enhanced Intelligent Healthcare Solutions

During his opening speech, Dr. Peter Zhou, Vice President of Huawei and President of the Data Storage Product Line, emphasized that based on the strategy, "always-on data and value release," Huawei has developed innovative products like the multi-modal converged data lake and DCS AI to elevate healthcare AI capabilities to new heights.

Wind Li, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, said that Huawei has supported over 5,600 healthcare facilities across more than 110 countries, and will continue to consolidate the foundation for digital and intelligent transformation, accelerate scenario innovation and AI convergence, as an effort to support the cause of global healthcare.

Hong-Eng Koh, Chief Scientist of Huawei's Global Public Sector BU, delivered a keynote speech and discussed AI's vast potential in healthcare, mentioning it can greatly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of diagnoses, lessen the workload of doctors, and offer more personalized treatment options for patients.

Ecosystem Collaboration Accelerates Healthcare Intelligence

Luis Santiago Sánchez Fernández, CTO of Andalusian Health Service (SAS), introduced centralized HIS/EMR system, Diraya, which brings equity and cross regional healthcare access to nearly 9 million residents. Also he introduced Andalusian Digital Health 2030 Strategies (ESDA) and the SAS digital program for the next 5 years. In alliance with Huawei, SAS aims to intelligent, humanized, efficient and secure health services.

Tsvetomir Nikolov, IT Director of Acibadem City Clinic in Bulgaria, shared their practices in digital transformation. He believed that digital technology is essential for delivering comprehensive services to patients. Acibadem partners with Huawei to construct smart hospital campus and active-active data centers, enhancing data access performance for HIS/PACS/EMR services by 10 times.

Feng Feng, KFBIO Europe Sales and Business Development Manager, mentioned that thanks to deep learning algorithms, AI can effectively assist doctors in making pathological diagnoses. KFBIO and Huawei have jointly developed an AI-based digital pathology solution, which helps improve diagnosis accuracy and efficiency.

In the future, Huawei plans to boost its investment in tech innovation, integrate AI in scenario solutions, advance healthcare intelligence, and support universal access to healthcare.

