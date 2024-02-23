MWC 2024 | New Calling, Pioneering a New Future of Calling

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The advent of 5G brings high bandwidth and low latency, significantly improving network computing power. On this basis, New Calling promotes the transition of voice and video calling to ultra-high-definition (UHD), intelligent, and interactive communications. New Calling fully harnesses both network computing power and bandwidth resources, with the assistance of intelligence technologies, to open up network capabilities to industries and provide users with universal intelligent communications experiences on operators' global interworking networks. At MWC 2024, Huawei will launch the latest innovations in New Calling, spurring more New Calling applications, accelerating the development of the global New Calling industry, and helping operators upgrade calling experiences.

Defining "1+3+N" Architecture for New Calling in the 5G Era

The communications network has evolved from softswitch to 4G Voice over LTE (VoLTE), improving video capabilities on basic voice networks. In the 5G era, both computing power and bandwidth have been significantly improved, paving the way for the emergence of New Calling services, with enriched multimedia elements and more diverse and immersive calling experiences.

New Calling Leveraging One Network with Three Channels

The "1+3+N" architecture for New Calling provides voice, video, and data channels based on a fully converged IMS network to implement UHD, intelligent, and interactive capabilities and enable a variety of differentiated innovative services for individuals and industries, elevating users' calling experiences. What's more, the New Calling network will flexibly open up network capabilities for various interaction scenarios in the future, empowering diverse industries and stimulating service innovation.

Content Operations

As a major breakthrough in the calling industry, New Calling enables operators to transition their business model from voice-only operations to content operations. For individuals, New Calling can provide better and richer content, improving their calling experiences. For example, drawing on intelligence technologies, New Calling enables users to create virtual avatars during video calls, so as to meet their privacy demands while expressing their personalities. For industry, New Calling opens up network capabilities to enterprises, such as for finance and insurance, transportation and logistics, and call centers, to stimulate industry application innovation and improve calling efficiency, achieving lower costs and higher efficiency.

5G New Calling has been positioned as a strategic product of China Mobile. In 2023, China Mobile deployed a New Calling network, aiming to serve 50 million users throughout 31 provinces in China. By the end of 2023, the New Calling user base climbed to 2.7 million. As a first mover in New Calling services, China Mobile enables users to freely interact with each other in real time, bringing brand-new calling experiences. In 2024, New Calling is set to gain more momentum in its worldwide expansion.

Leveraging Technologies for Networks to Continuously Evolve to 5.5G/6G

The 5G era is bringing about technological change. The development of new technologies will effectively reduce the costs of digital character applications and improve immersive user experiences. New Calling technologies will continue to evolve in the future. Innovative services such as digital characters and digital assistants will be added to communications between people, achieving a transition from voice and video communications to digital character communications and then multi-model communications. Furthermore, speech-to-text conversion will be provided to convert voice, digital characters, expressions, and body actions to text. New technologies will make full use of powerful computing power, ultra-high bandwidth, and ultra-low latency of networks, to greatly improve communications experiences and efficiency. Supported by these new technologies, New Calling will allow users to break down communication barriers and benefit from technology advancements, ushering in a new era for calling.

MWC 2024 will be held from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. At MWC, Huawei will showcase the latest innovations and service experiences of New Calling and release the New Calling-Advanced solution. To build a New Calling ecosystem, industry organizations, operators, equipment suppliers, terminal and chip vendors, industry partners, and content producers need to make collective efforts. Huawei is committed to working with global partners to promote the development of the New Calling ecosystem and industry, reshaping the future of the voice industry.

Contact: Dongming.Yin@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346152/image_5001747_35717771.jpg