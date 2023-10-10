Mural Oncology to Host Investor Webcast on October 17

— Event to be Webcast on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET —

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural Oncology plc, the publicly-traded oncology company that Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) plans to establish in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Mural Oncology), will hold an investor webcast during which members of Mural Oncology's designated management team will provide an overview of the company, its pipeline and strategy. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

"We are excited for the opportunities ahead for Mural Oncology and look forward to sharing an in-depth overview of our late-stage clinical asset, nemvaleukin alfa, an investigational immunotherapy, as well our preclinical pipeline candidates," said Dr. Caroline Loew, Chief Executive Officer designate of Mural Oncology.

Dr. Loew will be joined by members of the Mural Oncology team for a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Alkermes expects to complete the separation of its oncology business into Mural Oncology plc in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary conditions, including effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement for Mural Oncology plc, a favorable opinion with respect to the tax-free nature of the separation, and final approval of Alkermes' board of directors.

Investors are invited to listen to the live webcast, which can be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com or by dialing the U.S. toll free number + 1 866 400 0049, confirmation code 1830332. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning the anticipated status, conditions to, and timing of completion of Alkermes' separation of its oncology business. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: unanticipated developments, costs or difficulties that may delay or otherwise negatively affect the planned separation or the completion thereof, including failure to satisfy or waive one or more conditions of the separation on the planned timeline or at all; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Mural Oncology Contact:

For Investors: Dave Borah +1 781 299 8091

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377

For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

SOURCE Alkermes plc