Alkermes to Participate in the 46th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Alkermes plc

02 Jun, 2025, 20:00 GMT

DUBLIN, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Alkermes Highlights Data From Psychiatry Portfolio at Spring 2025 Scientific Conferences

Alkermes Highlights Data From Psychiatry Portfolio at Spring 2025 Scientific Conferences

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the presentation of accepted research at key scientific conferences this spring, including presentations...
Alkermes to Present New Research Related to ALKS 2680 at SLEEP 2025

Alkermes to Present New Research Related to ALKS 2680 at SLEEP 2025

Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced plans to present new research related to ALKS 2680 at SLEEP 2025, the 38th annual meeting of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics