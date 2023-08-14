Multiple Myeloma Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of ~5% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The dynamics of the multiple myeloma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rise in novel drugs and therapies and the number of healthcare spending across the world. Key players, such as Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Roche, and others are involved in developing drugs for multiple myeloma.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Multiple Myeloma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, multiple myeloma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Myeloma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the multiple myeloma market size in the United States was approximately USD 14 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total incident multiple myeloma cases in the 7MM were approximately 65,500 in 2022.

in 2022. Leading multiple myeloma companies such as Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) , Pfizer, AbbVie and Roche (Genentech), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Roche (Genentech), Arcellx, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Heidelberg Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, AbbVie (TeneoOne), Takeda , and others are developing novel multiple myeloma drugs that can be available in the multiple myeloma market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel multiple myeloma drugs that can be available in the multiple myeloma market in the coming years. The promising multiple myeloma therapies in the pipeline include Talquetamab, Elranatamab, VENCLEXTA (venetoclax), Linvoseltamab, Iberdomide (CC-220), Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Cevostamab, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, REGN5459, BGB-11417, Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel, Descartes-11, CFT7455, HDP-101, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, RAPA-201 Autologous Cell Therapy, ABBV-383 (TNB-383B), Modakafusp (TAK-573) , and others.

and others. Multiple myeloma treatment landscape is evolving with the rise of monoclonal antibodies being used in newly-diagnosed patients. DARZALEX's position is strong, in comparison to its competitors in the market. There is a some degree of likelihood that many other drugs currently being evaluated for the treatment of multiple myeloma market will work together with DARZALEX rather than directly competing with it. J&J is exploring to sequence DARZALEX with TECVAYLI, CARVYKTI, and talquetamab.

There is a some degree of likelihood that many other drugs currently being evaluated for the treatment of multiple myeloma market will work together with DARZALEX rather than directly competing with it. J&J is exploring to sequence DARZALEX with TECVAYLI, CARVYKTI, and talquetamab. A second CD38 antibody called SARCLISA has been approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. SARCLISA continues its rapid acceptance in key markets. But DARZALEX has an advantage over SARCLISA of more than four years. Both monoclonal antibodies are competing against one another in a quadruplet regimen and are close to a final showdown in transplant-eligible and ineligible settings.

By 2025, at least five new therapies are anticipated to be available in the United States , including three bispecific antibodies (Elranatamab, Talquetamab, and Linvoseltamab), one CAR-T (Zevorcabtagene autoleucel), and one BCL-2 inhibitor (Venetoclax).

Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that affects plasma cells, which are a vital component of the immune system. These plasma cells, normally responsible for producing antibodies to fight infections, become malignant and uncontrollably multiply, leading to the formation of cancerous tumors in bone marrow and interfering with the production of healthy blood cells. The exact cause of multiple myeloma remains unclear, but several risk factors have been identified.

Symptoms of multiple myeloma can vary, and some individuals may experience no symptoms in the early stages. Common signs include bone pain, especially in the back or ribs, as the cancerous cells infiltrate the bone marrow. Patients may also suffer from frequent infections due to a weakened immune system, fatigue, anemia, kidney problems, and unexplained fractures. Diagnosing multiple myeloma involves several key steps. Initially, a medical history and physical examination are conducted, paying attention to symptoms and risk factors.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation

The total number of symptomatic cases of multiple myeloma in the US was ~32,000 in 2022.

Multiple myeloma is more common in males as compared to females. In the United States , more than 50% of males are diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is more common in males as compared to females. In the United States, more than 50% of males are diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Data suggests that roughly half of the newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients are eligible for transplant; however, around a third of eligible patients end up not receiving the transplant. Approximately 30% of patients received SCT annually in the United States.

The multiple myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Multiple Myeloma Incident Cases

Total Multiple Myeloma Symptomatic Cases

Multiple Myeloma Gender-Specific Cases

Multiple Myeloma Age-Specific Cases

Multiple Myeloma Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Cases

Treated Cases Across the Lines of Therapies

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

The management of multiple myeloma is individualized based on factors such as the stage of the disease, the patient's overall health, and their specific genetic characteristics. Common multiple myeloma treatment options include chemotherapy, immunomodulatory drugs, and stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy is often used to reduce the number of myeloma cells and control disease progression. Immunomodulatory drugs, such as lenalidomide and thalidomide, help enhance the body's immune response against cancer cells. Proteasome inhibitors like bortezomib and carfilzomib, specifically target the abnormal cells and inhibit their growth and survival.

For eligible patients, stem cell transplantation can be a crucial part of the treatment. Autologous stem cell transplantation, where the patient's own stem cells are collected and then infused back after high-dose chemotherapy, can help achieve deeper remissions and prolong survival. In recent years, advancements in multiple myeloma treatment have led to the approval of novel therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies like daratumumab and elotuzumab, CAR-Ts like ABECMA and CARVYKTI, and bispecific antibody like TECVAYLI which further enhance the treatment landscape.

The treatment of multiple myeloma is continually evolving as researchers and clinicians work to improve outcomes and enhance the quality of life for patients. As with any cancer, early detection and a multidisciplinary approach remain vital in providing the best possible care and improving overall prognosis. Patients are encouraged to work closely with their healthcare team to determine the most appropriate treatment plan for their specific condition.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Talquetamab: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Elranatamab: Pfizer

VENCLEXTA (venetoclax): AbbVie and Roche (Genentech)

Linvoseltamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Iberdomide (CC-220): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene

Mezigdomide (CC-92480): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene

Cevostamab: Roche (Genentech)

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx

PHE885: Novartis

REGN5459: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

BGB-11417: BeiGene

Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel: CARsgen Therapeutics

Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

CFT7455: C4 Therapeutics

HDP-101: Heidelberg Pharma

Orvacabtagene Autoleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb

RAPA-201 Autologous Cell Therapy: RAPA Therapeutics

ABBV-383 (TNB-383B): AbbVie (TeneoOne)

Modakafusp (TAK-573): Takeda

Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics

Over the years, the multiple myeloma market has seen substantial growth due to advancements in medical research, improved diagnostic technologies, and the introduction of novel therapies. One of the key drivers of the multiple myeloma market has been the development and approval of innovative treatments. Immunotherapies and monoclonal antibodies have shown promising results in clinical trials, leading to their adoption as standard treatments for the disease. These advancements have significantly improved patient outcomes and survival rates.

Additionally, increasing awareness of multiple myeloma among both patients and healthcare professionals has resulted in earlier diagnosis and treatment initiation, which is crucial for better disease management. Moreover, the growing elderly population, as multiple myeloma primarily affects older individuals, has contributed to the expansion of the multiple myeloma market.

However, despite these positive developments, challenges remain in the multiple myeloma market. The high cost of some of the newer therapies can limit access for patients, raising concerns about affordability and reimbursement. Moreover, as competition intensifies, drug manufacturers need to focus on demonstrating their therapies' superior efficacy and safety profiles to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, ongoing research efforts are continuously uncovering new insights into the disease's biology and potential therapeutic targets. These discoveries may lead to the development of more innovative treatment approaches, further shaping the dynamics of the multiple myeloma market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Multiple Myeloma Market CAGR 5 % Multiple Myeloma Market Size in 2022 USD 21 Billion Key Multiple Myeloma Companies Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Pfizer, AbbVie and Roche (Genentech), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, Roche (Genentech), Arcellx, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Heidelberg Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, AbbVie (TeneoOne), Takeda, and others Key Pipeline Multiple Myeloma Therapies Talquetamab, Elranatamab, VENCLEXTA (venetoclax), Linvoseltamab, Iberdomide (CC-220), Mezigdomide (CC-92480), Cevostamab, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, REGN5459, BGB-11417, Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel, Descartes-11, CFT7455, HDP-101, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, RAPA-201 Autologous Cell Therapy, ABBV-383 (TNB-383B), Modakafusp (TAK-573), and others

Scope of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies

Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Multiple Myeloma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Multiple Myeloma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Myeloma Key Insights 2. Multiple Myeloma Report Introduction 3. Multiple Myeloma Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Size Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2019 3.2 Market Size Distribution by Line of Therapies in 2032 4. Multiple Myeloma Executive Summary 5 Multiple Myeloma Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Multiple Myeloma Treatment and Management 8. Multiple Myeloma Guidelines 9. Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM 9.4 Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM 9.5 United States 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the United States 9.5.2 Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the United States 9.5.3 Gender-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the United States 9.5.4 Age-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the United States 9.5.5 Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Cases in Multiple Myeloma in the United States 9.5.6 Treated Cases across the lines of therapies in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.6.1 Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 9.6.2 Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 9.6.3 Gender-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 9.6.4 Age-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 9.6.5 Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Cases in Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 9.6.6 Treated Cases across the lines of therapies in EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma in Japan 9.6.2 Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma in Japan 9.6.3 Gender-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in Japan 9.6.4 Age-specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma in Japan 9.6.5 Transplant Eligible and Ineligible Cases in Multiple Myeloma in Japan 9.6.6 Treated Cases across the lines of therapies in Japan 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Multiple Myeloma 12. Multiple Myeloma Marketed Drugs 13. Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2. Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook 14.3 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.4 Total Market Size of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM 14.5 United States 14.5.1 Total Market Size of Multiple Myeloma in the United States 14.5.2 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Eligible Therapies in the United States 14.5.3 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Ineligible Therapies in the United States 14.5.4 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Second-line Therapies in the United States 14.5.5 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Third-line Therapies in the United States 14.5.6 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Fourth-line Therapies in the United States 14.6 EU4 and the UK 14.6.1 Total Market Size of Multiple Myeloma in EU4 and the UK 14.6.2 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Eligible Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.6.3 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Ineligible Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.6.4 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Second-line Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.6.5 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Third-line Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.6.6 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Fourth-line Therapies in EU4 and the UK 14.7 Japan 14.7.1 Total Market Size of Multiple Myeloma in Japan 14.7.2 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Eligible Therapies in Japan 14.7.3 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by First-line Transplant Ineligible Therapies in Japan 14.7.4 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Second-line Therapies in Japan 14.7.5 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Third-line Therapies in Japan 14.7.6 Market Size of Multiple Myeloma by Fourth-line Therapies in Japan 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

