MSA Safety Showcases the Power of Data in HVAC-R Technology

Expo attendees will see the depth and strength of the MSA Safety detection portfolio and learn how the company's solutions are helping safety managers take their safety programs from reactive to proactive for refrigerant leak detection and management. This includes the Bacharach® series of refrigerant monitoring solutions and the Parasense Connected Platform, which is a cloud-based system designed for low-level leak detection, refrigerant tracking and managing compliance.

"As we look broadly at the HVAC-R industry, customers want technologies that go beyond just detecting refrigerant leaks," said Dave Howells, President, MSA International. "Yes, customers want connected solutions that detect leaks, but they also want help reducing emissions and strengthening safety compliance, while being able to access consistent and reliable data to help them achieve their overall safety goals. The future of detection technologies for HVAC-R lies in connected solutions and the ability to provide data that's actionable. Our solutions can provide data-driven insights while also activating alerts if a leak is detected. Ultimately, our goal is to help customers reduce refrigerant emissions and reportable emissions events."

Other systems and solutions MSA will showcase include:

MSA Bacharach ® MGS400 series : With intuitive interfaces, low-temperature performance and fast response times, these leak detection solutions, including the MGS-450, are designed specifically to help make safety compliance simple and easy in HVAC and refrigeration;

: With intuitive interfaces, low-temperature performance and fast response times, these leak detection solutions, including the MGS-450, are designed specifically to help make safety compliance simple and easy in HVAC and refrigeration; MSA Chillgard ® 5000 Monitor : An aspirated system that provides 24/7 remote leak monitoring and data analytics, the system pulls air from strategically placed sample points into the unit where sensors measure the concentration of refrigerant in the air and trigger alerts if a leak is detected;

: An aspirated system that provides 24/7 remote leak monitoring and data analytics, the system pulls air from strategically placed sample points into the unit where sensors measure the concentration of refrigerant in the air and trigger alerts if a leak is detected; ULTIMA ® X5000 Gas Monitor : With MSA XCell ® gas sensors, TruCal ® technology and Bluetooth ® capability, it helps to simplify detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases;

: With MSA XCell gas sensors, TruCal technology and Bluetooth capability, it helps to simplify detection for oxygen, toxic and combustible gases; MSA Grid: This cloud-based software, featuring the FieldVEU App, provides users instant access to data and sends notifications on device functionality;

This cloud-based software, featuring the FieldVEU App, provides users instant access to data and sends notifications on device functionality; FieldServer ™ Gateways: Provides automated, on-site or cloud-based monitoring solutions across several industries to help protect local networks from external threats;

Provides automated, on-site or cloud-based monitoring solutions across several industries to help protect local networks from external threats; Bacharach® portable leak detectors: Offering low-ppm level leak detection for refrigerants and various gases, the Bacharach series of portable detectors provides a wide range of detection solution combinations.

These products, expert personnel and more will be featured at MSA Safety's location in Hall 5, Booth 5-142. Keep up to date with the latest Chillventa happenings at their website or following MSA's social media platforms.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced safety products, technologies and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the Company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2023 revenues of $1.8 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of over 5,000 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

