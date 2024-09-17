MSA Safety Highlights Full Range of Services & Solutions; Latest Connected Firefighter Enhancements at Emergency Services Show

Featured this year at ESS will be MSA Bristol Managed Services, part of the MSA Safety Services & Solutions portfolio. An end-to-end solution helping to promote first responder safety, MSA Bristol Managed Services offers total management and logistical support for the care and maintenance of fire protective clothing (FPC) and firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE). Bristol Managed Services associates have developed intensive repair routines based on years of experience and proven results, while adhering to key standards covering cleaning and inspection in the United Kingdom.

Providing care for more than 50,000 firefighters across the United Kingdom, Bristol Managed Services has three service centres and handles all services in-house, providing control and traceability throughout the entire cleaning and repair process. As a FPC manufacturer and service provider, having all operations in-house provides MSA Bristol with the unique ability to find solutions and quickly respond to unique situations or incidents in the fire service, helping to keep customers safe and their equipment functional.

"We help to keep our customers and their teams safe, here in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe and the Middle East," said Dave Howells, President, MSA International. "We've been leading the way in driving advancements in safety solutions by focusing on customer-driven innovation. Throughout our history, this has been one of our main focuses. We remain committed to this and will continue working alongside our customers to help find or develop the solutions that address their challenges effectively."

MSA Safety will have the full line of Bristol fire protective clothing on display at ESS this year, including:

MSA Bristol Rescue Stretch: Bristol's newest style, it integrates one of the industry's latest innovations, the lightweight GORE-TEX CROSSTECH ® PYRAD ® stretch fabric, and is flexible, waterproof, wind proof, and has blood-borne pathogen protection;

newest style, it integrates one of the industry's latest innovations, the lightweight GORE-TEX CROSSTECH PYRAD stretch fabric, and is flexible, waterproof, wind proof, and has blood-borne pathogen protection; Bristol X4 Wildland ™ Garment: Designed to be worn for longer periods of time in hot environments, it offers lightweight comfort to help firefighters in situations where wearing a structural suit could be too inefficient, and;

Designed to be worn for longer periods of time in hot environments, it offers lightweight comfort to help firefighters in situations where wearing a structural suit could be too inefficient, and; Bristol X4 TRW-Hybrid™ Suit: Designed for the evolving demands of technical rescue teams and wildland firefighters alike, it can transition from technical rescue to wildland firefighting applications.

ESS attendees will also see the latest enhancements to MSA's Connected Firefighter Platform, an ecosystem of hardware and software technologies that help fire departments better manage PPE and related data associated with use and maintenance. This includes the M1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA); the MSA HUB, a wireless, cloud-connected gateway for on-scene and remote monitoring; and FireGrid software.

MSA Safety will be highlighting the impact and value of the data that is available from the Connected Firefighter Platform and how data transmitted directly from the M1 SCBA to the cloud is integrated with FireGrid to help enhance safety, inform on-scene decision making, and make remote monitoring and post-event analysis easier. FireGrid Inventory Management capabilities will also be featured this year, showing how FireGrid can digitize tasks like equipment compliance checks and inspection schedules for SCBA and fire helmets. Inventory Manager can address equipment management challenges, eliminate paperwork and make information easily accessible in a fire department's FireGrid account. This helps departments better track equipment location and usage, and manage equipment cleaning, inspection and maintenance, which ultimately enhances equipment longevity.

"With our Connected Firefighter Platform, we're continually working to provide valuable insights to firefighters and fire brigades without adding complexity or getting in the way," said Bob Apel, MSA Safety Executive Director of Fire Service and Digital Experience. "At ESS, we're looking forward to having conversations with our customers and showcasing how our solutions can help them make progress toward their safety goals and make compliance easier. We know the fire service market and environment are constantly evolving, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance our capabilities to bring innovative solutions to the fire service to help keep firefighters safe and ready to go."

MSA Safety will also be featuring its Gallet brand of fire helmets at ESS, including the GALLET® F2XR Rescue Helmet. Designed to meet a multitude of challenges, the GALLET F2XR rescue helmet is certified for wildland firefighting, technical rescue, urban search and rescue, climbing, and water rescue, providing firefighters a versatile option that can help to enhance their safety during operations.

