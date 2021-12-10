MRI Software announces opening of East Midlands, UK office at the Hub in Sleaford

Leading global property software company builds on roots in the local community with launch of flexible working environment to support further growth

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in property software, announced the formal opening of its office at the Hub in Sleaford, Lincolnshire on December 8, when a ceremony marking the event was held. The office is one of a number of MRI locations across the UK, including those in London and Newcastle, where the company develops and supports its innovative technology solutions.

The official opening of the office was attended by MRI Vice President and Executive Managing Director Europe Dermot Briody, Leader of North Kesteven District Council (NKDC), Cllr Richard Wright and Sleaford Town Council Mayor Robert Oates.

"We are thrilled to be formally opening the new facility, underlining our ongoing commitment to the town, the region and its people," said Briody. "While UK workers are being encouraged to work from home from 13 December, we will, of course, ensure that the eventual full return of the local workforce will be managed carefully and safely in light of ongoing developments with the pandemic. We are offering a hybrid working environment in which, in the long term, employees will have the flexibility to come to the Sleaford office part of the time and work at home other times."

MRI's Sleaford team is a key part of the company's UK operations, playing a crucial role in delivering property management software to businesses in the region. The team at the office support some of the largest commercial and residential property owners and operators in the UK. MRI is a rapidly growing company that operates in the fast-moving PropTech sector, and it will continue to recruit in the area – with roles open now – while creating more opportunities for talent from local educational institutions such as the University of Lincoln.

The Hub is notably the home of the National Centre for Craft and Design and has recently undergone a £1.2 million pound refurbishment project, creating an enhanced, modernised space for both visitors and creatives across a range of arts and craft. The building features a ground floor gallery, an artist workshop, a children's zone, a performing arts studio, conference facilities, a large indoor bistro and an outdoor seating area taking in views of the River Slea. It is owned and funded by North Kesteven District Council and operated on behalf of the Council by Lincolnshire-based charity Lincs Inspire Limited, and is also a National Portfolio Organisation of Arts Council England.

Council Leader Cllr Wright said: "When an internationally recognised company such as MRI solidifies its roots in Sleaford, it reinforces the town and District's position as a hub for creativity and business. It will be exciting to see MRI Software's Sleaford team continue to settle into their new space and grow for the future, including through new employment opportunities.

"It's especially fitting as MRI Software, in creating and innovating in the digital sector from this new space, joins the many varied streams of activities which continue to expand across the arts, craft and design also from within the Hub."

The new Sleaford office is an environment designed to be COVID-safe, with MRI using its WhosOnLocation workplace safety and security platform to ensure it has full visibility of all employees, contractors, visitors and anyone else who might have a physical presence on its premises at all times. The company will also employ the MRI Workplace Central solution set to manage its workforce's return to shared workspaces, scheduling the use of desks, meeting rooms and other facilities, while evaluating the use of space for future planning.

MRI has been one of the largest local employers for many years. The company acquired Qube Global Software in 2017, which had been in the town since 1982. The company originally occupied premises in Westgate and earlier in its history in Carre Street.

"MRI is proud to be building on the deep roots we have in the area," said James Lavery, Marketing Director, MRI Software. "The refurbished development will provide a great new home for the team members working in the office on any given day and will also act as a great collaboration space for the organisation. As we move through and out of the pandemic, we will observe the highest safety standards in strict accordance with government guidelines."

