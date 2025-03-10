Movement Network Foundation Announces REX-Osprey™ Funds Files for First U.S. Movement ETF as Public Mainnet Beta Launches

First Movement ETF Filing Will Provide U.S. Investors with Exposure to Movement Ecosystem

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movement Network Foundation, the organization dedicated to advancing MoveVM technology, today announced that REX-Osprey has filed for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on $MOVE. If approved, this ETF would be the first providing exposure to Movement through traditional financial rails. Simultaneously, the Foundation announced the successful launch of Movement Public Mainnet Beta, with $250M in at-launch Total Value Locked (TVL) from its Cornucopia program .

"This filing represents a historic moment not just for Movement, but for the entire Move landscape," said Rushi Manche, Co-Founder of Movement Labs. "Breaking the pattern of ETFs limited to long-established cryptocurrencies opens doors for institutional capital to support next-generation blockchain innovation."

"Traditional investors have expressed keen interest in gaining regulated exposure to emerging blockchain technologies without directly managing tokens," noted Cooper Scanlon, Co-Founder of Movement Labs. "This ETF represents the convergence of innovative financial products with cutting-edge blockchain architecture."

ETF Provides Traditional Market Access to $MOVE

The Move programming language, originally developed by Meta, empowers Movement developers to create more efficient, more secure smart contracts. If approved, the ETF would allow investors to gain exposure to Movement through traditional brokerage accounts and retirement vehicles without the technical complexities of direct token management.

Public Mainnet Beta Launches with Substantial Liquidity

Concurrent with the ETF filing announcement, Movement Network Foundation has successfully launched its Public Mainnet Beta with $250M in Total Value Locked (TVL). This day-one liquidity provides the network with immediate utility.

The Public Mainnet Beta enables permissionless smart contract deployment, full user onboarding, and Ethereum settlement. It gives users and builders the full benefits of Move and the MoveVM. Users can access the network through the canonical Movement bridge powered by LayerZero.

About Movement Network Foundation

Movement Network Foundation is the driving force behind the Movement ecosystem, dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology. The foundation oversees the development of Movement Network, a next-gen solution built using MoveVM that settles to Ethereum. Through its MoveDrop program and ecosystem initiatives, the foundation supports developers, projects, and community contributors building decentralized applications. Learn more at movementfdn.xyz or follow @movementfdn on X.

