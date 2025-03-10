Innovative day-one liquidity fuels the latest Move blockchain network launch

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movement Network Foundation, the organization dedicated to advancing MoveVM technology, today announced the successful launch of Movement Public Mainnet Beta, with an impressive $250M in at-launch Total Value Locked (TVL) from the Cornucopia program. This milestone enables permissionless smart contract deployment and user onboarding for the first time and allows everyone to freely build on and use Movement, the only Move-based chain that settles to Ethereum.

Cornucopia Deepens Liquidity

Movement Network Foundation Announces Public Mainnet Beta Now Live with $250M+ TVL

"Securing over $233 million in TVL through our Cornucopia program is a clear validation of the market's confidence in Movement," said Cooper Scanlon, Co-Founder of Movement Labs. "This level of day-one liquidity is exceptionally rare for a new network and gives us, our builders, and our community a significant advantage. It allows us to skip the months-long bootstrapping phase and immediately provide the foundation needed for meaningful DeFi adoption and utility."

Cornucopia provides Movement Network with substantial day-one liquidity across BTC, ETH, MOVE, and stablecoin assets, addressing one of the primary challenges new networks face: the "cold start" problem. Developed with industry leaders including Concrete, Veda Labs, Echelon and Canopy, this robust financial foundation enables Movement to support sophisticated DeFi applications from day one.

Public Mainnet Beta Launch: Features

Movement Network is a secure and scalable network of Move-based chains secured by Ethereum, creating safer execution environments through the Move programming language originally developed by Meta to power safer, better digital economies. Movement is the Network's first chain.

Public Mainnet Beta key features:

Permissionless smart contract deployment

Full user onboarding and engagement

Attestations of block states will be committed to Ethereum as part of the Movement's Fast Finality Settlement.

Canonical Movement bridge via LayerZero

"With Public Mainnet Beta, developers can now deploy smart contracts without approval, and users can freely engage with the Movement ecosystem. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Move-based technology, combining robust security and better performance with Ethereum's network affects" added Rushi Manche, Co-Founder, Movement Labs.

The launch features the canonical Movement bridge powered by LayerZero, enabling users to seamlessly transfer MOVE (the network's native gas token), USDT, USDC, wBTC, wETH, and more to the Movement chain.

The Movement Network Foundation will continue to launch additional features over time as the ecosystem evolves.

For more information about Movement Public Mainnet Beta, For more information about Movement's Developer Mainnet, visit movementnetwork.xyz or follow @movementlabsxyz, @movementfdn, @moveecosystem @Move_Collective on Twitter.

About Movement Network Foundation

Movement Network Foundation is the driving force behind the Movement ecosystem, dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology. The foundation oversees the development of Movement Network, a next-gen solution built using MoveVM that settles to Ethereum. Through its MoveDrop program and ecosystem initiatives, the foundation supports developers, projects, and community contributors building decentralized applications. Learn more at movementfdn.xyz or follow @movementfdn on X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carmen Pearson

Head of PR & Communications

Movement Labs

Carmen.Pearson@MovementLabs.xyz

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_wSu1QPz3E