Moses' Dream

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

24 Oct, 2024, 01:00 GMT

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): During the Beijing Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Moses Arthur Baidoo, a Ghanaian international student of East China University of Technology, served as the president of Nanchang Chapter of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in China, was invited to participate in the presidential welcoming activity held by Ghanaian Embassy in China, where he was received by the President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo, and Ghanaian minister of finance, along with many other dignitaries.

Continue Reading
Moses' Dream
Moses' Dream

Moses has been in China for 6 years and has witnessed the rapid development and progress of China. He studies and works hard with the dream of bringing Chinese wisdom and technology back to his home country of Ghana, contributing to its development.

Moses' story symbolizes the friendship between China and Africa, and his dream outlines the broader picture of China-Africa cooperation and the inseparable friendship between the Chinese and African peoples.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMgcxt5G-xs

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531971/Moses_Dream.mp4

Also from this source

Jiangxi people in Zambia

Jiangxi people in Zambia

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): October 14, "Jiangxi people in Zambia" essay competition award ceremony and seminar...
Encounter China • Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

Encounter China • Trip in Beautiful Hubei Village

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): What do you imagine Chinese rural villages to be like? Let's follow Amina and Salma, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics