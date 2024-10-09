Moonlock, MacPaw's Cybersecurity Division, Joins the Cybersecurity Tech Accord

KYIV, Ukraine, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software maker, announced that its cybersecurity division, Moonlock, has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a global organization of technology companies committed to improving the security, stability, and resilience of cyberspace.

As part of this initiative, Moonlock will join forces with over 150 technology companies from around the world to help protect users from new cyber threats and support the global push for better cybersecurity standards.

"Moonlock joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord to strengthen its commitment to creating a safer digital environment for everyone. With years of experience protecting macOS users from advanced malware, I'm confident that our expertise in macOS security will be an important addition to this critical coalition," said Oleg Stukalenko, Lead Product Manager for MacPaw's Moonlock division.

This partnership highlights MacPaw's ongoing efforts to develop the latest cybersecurity technologies. Moonlock, a division designed to detect and combat macOS security threats, aligns with the Cybersecurity Tech Accord's principles of responsible cybersecurity behavior and its mission to promote open collaboration across the global tech industry.

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for its meticulously crafted products, such as CleanMyMac X, CleanMy®Phone, Setapp, and ClearVPN, and known for its Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is dedicated to enhancing and securing the Mac user experience. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary office in Boston, MacPaw serves millions of users worldwide. With one in every five Mac users having at least one MacPaw app, the company is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem.

