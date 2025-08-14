MacPaw Wins Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2025 International Business Awards®

Recognized for its renowned products CleanMyMac, CleanMy®Phone, and Eney, MacPaw's innovations were lauded for their user-centric design, stellar usability, and AI-driven productivity features

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading software developer and creator of a digital ecosystem for Mac users, has been awarded two Stevie® Awards in the 22nd Annual International Business Awards® — the world's premier business awards program. These accolades underscore MacPaw's dedication to developing products of exceptional quality and value, designed specifically for macOS and iOS users.

"Creating software that enhances the user experience has been MacPaw's aim since the beginning, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment," said Vira Tkachenko, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at MacPaw. "We're honored to be named among dozens of notable companies from around the world that are changemakers in their respective industries. As a company with Ukrainian roots, we're also proud that our book Innovation in Isolation: The Story of Ukrainian IT from the 1940s to the Present was recognized by the judges for its influential storytelling. In this new, exciting era of AI-driven software, we'll continue working with our users to deliver top-tier solutions that meet their needs."

Impactful Products from iOS to macOS

CleanMyMac — MacPaw's flagship all-in-one Mac cleaner and maintenance app — received a Silver Award in the "Product & Service Categories for Excellence in User-Centered Product Design." Judges praised CleanMyMac's superior user-friendliness and well-rounded functionality, specifically highlighting the innovative Smart Care module for its ability to swiftly scan for system junk, identify malware, and remove digital clutter.

MacPaw also received a Bronze Award in the "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees" category, recognizing the company's forward-thinking approach to innovation and profound cultural impact. MacPaw was commended for its AI-powered innovations — including its comprehensive iPhone cleaner CleanMy®Phone and macOS AI assistant Eney — with judges applauding them as smart and thoughtful leaps into the era of Software 3.0.

The 2025 IBAs received more than 3,800 nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process from May to July.

To learn more about MacPaw's product portfolio, visit MacPaw's website.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global software development company building a digital ecosystem designed to supercharge productivity for Mac users. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw has nearly two decades of experience crafting beautifully designed software used by millions worldwide, including flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp. Now helping lead the shift into Software 3.0, MacPaw is harnessing machine intelligence through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing," to empower individuals, teams, and developers driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Media Contact:

Emma Djordjevic

pr_team@macpaw.com

( 617) 851-5675

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5460481/MacPaw_Logo.jpg