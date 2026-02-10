MacPaw Introduces Kid Safe Mode, ClearVPN's New Feature to Strengthen Family Digital Safety

With Kid Safe Mode, ClearVPN will help protect children from harmful online content.

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today launched Kid Safe Mode in ClearVPN , its privacy-first, cross-platform VPN service — a new feature adding an extra layer of protection for children browsing the internet. With just one click, Kid Safe Mode activates the highest available security level, blocking websites with harmful content and preventing risky online connections.

The launch of Kid Safe Mode comes at a critical time, as the internet has become an integral part of children's everyday lives. Today, 96% of U.S. teens use the internet daily, and 95% report having access to a smartphone. At the same time, expectations toward the industry are growing: according to a survey , 67% of parents believe technology companies should do more to set boundaries around what children can see or do online.

"Kid Safe Mode is not about parental control or surveillance," said Tetiana Shokina, Product Manager at MacPaw. "ClearVPN doesn't track online activity or browsing history. Our goal is to make a child's online experience as safe and supportive as possible. We want children and young people to explore the digital world confidently and creatively. By ensuring that children navigate safe online spaces, we help them grow, explore, and develop in a way that puts their well-being first."

Also, ClearVPN has added the WireGuard protocol, which will ensure even more high-speed, stable, and secure browsing in addition to the other protocols backing ClearVPN.

Extra security with Kid Safe Mode

Kid Safe Mode enables a safe browsing profile in seconds. Powered by NextDNS, the mode includes preconfigured filters to reduce exposure to adult content, gambling and harmful websites. Users simply need to switch on the mode to activate enhanced protection — no additional setup required. Since Kid Safe Mode isn't a parental control feature, each user can turn it on or off directly in the app's settings.

Kid Safe Mode is available on smartphones, desktops, and tablets, helping families protect all the devices their children use — at home and on the go. One ClearVPN subscription covers up to six devices, making it easy to secure the whole family under a single plan while keeping each device's activity private and independent.

Kid Safe Mode is a powerful addition to ClearVPN's existing security features, including DNS Adblock, which protects against malicious apps and intrusive pop-ups, and Online Threat Shield, which blocks malicious domains and helps defend users from scams, phishing, cryptojacking, and other cyber threats.

ClearVPN follows a strict no-logs policy and doesn't store browsing history. The app only records the number of blocked websites.

ClearVPN is announcing the update on Safer Internet Day , a global initiative that promotes safe, responsible, and positive internet use, especially for children and young people. With Kid Safe Mode, ClearVPN contributes to building a safer internet environment where learning and curiosity can thrive.

Improved performance with the WireGuard protocol

Another important update is the WireGuard protocol, which improves overall VPN security and performance. As a modern, lightweight protocol, WireGuard uses significantly less code, reducing potential entry points for vulnerabilities and minimizing the attack surface. This makes it both more secure and more reliable by design. WireGuard establishes encrypted VPN connections almost instantly, quickly connecting users to the VPN server. In addition, the new protocol will reduce energy consumption on users' devices, helping them stay connected longer while the VPN is active.

ClearVPN is available for download on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android, routers, and as a Chrome extension.

About ClearVPN

ClearVPN by MacPaw is a hassle-free, cross-platform VPN solution designed to make digital privacy an effortless daily habit. ClearVPN ensures all user traffic remains private and secure.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global software development company that creates innovative and beautifully designed solutions for millions of macOS/iOS users worldwide. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp by helping lead the shift into Software 3.0. MacPaw aims to empower individuals, teams, and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" that harnesses machine intelligence.

