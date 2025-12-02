MacPaw Report Finds Growing Resource Gap for Mac Admins, with Nearly 40% Saying Support Falls Short

In its second annual Mac Admins Survey, MacPaw's CleanMyMac Business team uncovers the top trends emerging in 2025, including device lifecycles, cybersecurity, and AI integration

KYIV, Ukraine, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today released the second annual Mac Admins Survey, conducted by the team behind CleanMyMac Business . The survey gathered insights from nearly 400 Mac administrators across the United States, revealing trends, challenges, and priorities in managing Macs within modern enterprise environments.

From longer device lifecycles to AI adoption, MacPaw’s survey highlights the top trends impacting Mac admins in 2025

Among the key findings, the survey highlighted a growing information gap within the Mac admin community. While 90% of IT teams report satisfaction with their tools, many administrators still struggle to find guidance for complex tasks. Nearly 17% say public resources are insufficient, and 19% feel they only cover basic needs. As Macs become increasingly essential in enterprise settings, these gaps make it harder for teams to maintain productivity and efficiency, highlighting the need for expert support and actionable resources.

Key Trends in 2025:



Macs are Lasting Longer, Shifting IT Priorities

Nearly half of respondents (49%) report Macs remain in use for 3–5 years, up 8% from last year, reflecting the durability of Apple's M-series technology. With fewer hardware failures and continued performance reliability, IT teams are focusing more on maintaining productivity than on frequent replacements. The use of maintenance tools has also grown, with 54% of admins using them to troubleshoot and optimize their fleets—up 7% from 2024.

IT Teams Face Growing Resource Gaps as AI Adoption Expands

The share of admins citing insufficient resources rose 5% from 2024, while those reporting sufficient information dropped 10%, signaling a growing need for advanced guidance. Mac admins most often turn to online communities, forums, and Apple's official documentation for trusted advice and practical solutions.

At the same time, AI continues to gain traction in IT workflows. Twenty-nine percent of Mac admins report using AI for specific tasks or pilot initiatives, and another 27% have integrated it into most major administrative processes.

Advanced Security and Maintenance Remain Key Priorities

Advanced threat detection and security remain top priorities, cited by 30% of respondents, even as interest dipped slightly from last year. Seamless software updates and patch management are increasingly in demand, up 8% YoY, reflecting IT teams' desire to simplify routine maintenance and reduce risk. Cybersecurity continues to be a pressing challenge, with 39% of admins reporting frequent or very frequent incidents, underscoring the importance of proactive tools and workflows for enterprise Mac management.

"2025 was another year of change in the world of Mac administration," said Dan Jaenicke, Director of B2B Product Development at MacPaw. "Mac admins are the backbone of our industry, and it's more important than ever to understand the challenges they face. One of the most notable trends we saw was the growing information gap, with admins struggling to find answers to complex questions. At MacPaw, we aim to address this through tools like CleanMyMac Business and our dedicated Mac admin community. We're excited to see how the industry evolves in 2026 and proud to be part of this vibrant Mac ecosystem."

Read the full 2026 Mac Admins Report: https://cleanmymacbusiness.macpaw.com/6

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global software development company that creates innovative and beautifully designed solutions for millions of macOS/iOS users worldwide. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp by helping lead the shift into Software 3.0. MacPaw aims to empower individuals, teams, and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered 'Computerbeing' that harnesses machine intelligence.

