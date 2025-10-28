MacPaw Launches Moonlock: A Human-Centric Cybersecurity App for macOS

KYIV, Ukraine , Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global software development company, today announced the official launch of Moonlock, its new cybersecurity application exclusively for macOS. The app is designed for everyday Mac users who feel overwhelmed by the complexity of digital security.

"Cybersecurity shouldn't feel like a maze of fear and complexity," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. "With Moonlock, we want to turn the anxiety into confidence — giving people powerful protection that feels simple, human, and reassuring."

The launch addresses a growing need for Mac security. The latest Moonlock Survey shows that 66% of Mac users faced a cyber threat last year, while Mac malware detections rose by 20% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Moonlock provides Real-time Protection — a feature that runs continuous background scanning to block threats even when the app is quit. For more in-depth checks, the Malware Scanner allows users to perform scheduled system scans.

The application also includes features for holistic digital safety, including a VPN tool that secures internet connections on public networks and a Network Inspector that allows users to block connections to specific countries. Moonlock also includes a System Protection tool that walks users through tightening their Mac's native security settings and a Security Advisor that offers actionable advice for building safer online habits. All these functions with in-app explanations that empower users and help them feel genuinely secure.

Moonlock is verified by the independent testing lab AV-TEST and notarized by Apple, ensuring its reliability and safety.

Moonlock is available for purchase at https://macpaw.com/moonlock with several pricing options, including an annual subscription for $54 and a 7 day free trial. It is also included as part of MacPaw's Setapp subscription.

About MacPaw :

MacPaw is a global software development company that creates innovative and beautifully designed solutions for millions of macOS/iOS users worldwide. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp by helping lead the shift into Software 3.0. MacPaw aims to empower individuals, teams, and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" that harnesses machine intelligence.