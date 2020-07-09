MolecuLight Launches i:X® Sterile Surgical Sleeve for Imaging of Bacteria in Wounds in a Surgical Setting

"With the newly available i: X Sterile Surgical Sleeve, our i: X device can now provide critical information of bacterial presence and location in wounds for physicians in the surgical setting", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "With over 900,000 skin graft procedures alone being performed annually in the operating room in the US, we believe there is significant demand for the MolecuLight i: X to inform clinical decision-making for surgeons needing point-of-care diagnostic imaging about the presence of bacteria. Understanding bacterial presence and location is so important to surgeons and enables them to appropriately prepare the wound bed prior to application of costly skin substitutes, which helps to achieve greater treatment success and faster wound healing" 1,2 .

"The i:X Surgical Sleeve provides a great opportunity for surgeons to fully utilize the diagnostic abilities of the MolecuLight imaging device for wound bed preparation, ensuring the wound bed is appropriate for graft application by repeating imaging after debridement and by allowing targeted and focused debridement revision to ideally maximize graft utilization and outcomes. This procedure provides value, cost efficiency and a high potential to accelerate outcomes", says Dr. M. Mark Melin, West Campus Medical Director of the Wound Healing Institute at M Health Fairview in Edina, MN. "The MolecuLight Surgical Sleeve ensures surgical field sterility and has broad application for all surgical specialties to enhance detection and management of biofilm and critical bacterial burdens that may otherwise remain undetected and potentiate poor outcomes. I would highly recommend that colleagues trial the sleeve as a part of considering what patient cases would benefit from enhanced evaluation".

Specific applications for the MolecuLight i:X Sterile Surgical Sleeve in wound care include:

Operating room use of the i:X including for cleaning of burn wound, for surgical debridement of wounds, for application of skin substitutes and/or skin grafts, and for vascular surgical applications.

including for cleaning of burn wound, for surgical debridement of wounds, for application of skin substitutes and/or skin grafts, and for vascular surgical applications. Use of the i:X where the device needs to be shielded from the patients such as in a Covid-19 ward or MRSA isolation room. Instead of performing a deep cleaning and disinfection of the MolecuLight i :X between patients, the surgical sleeve can be used instead and can be quickly replaced between patients.

such as in a Covid-19 ward or MRSA isolation room. Instead of performing a deep cleaning and disinfection of the MolecuLight between patients, the surgical sleeve can be used instead and can be quickly replaced between patients. Use of the i:X where the device needs to be shielded from a procedure, for example wound ultrasonic debridement where the nature of the procedure causes particles to be airborne.

The MolecuLight i:X procedure (as of July 1, 2020) also has a new US reimbursement pathway that includes two CPT® codes (Category III) for physician work and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. These were issued by the AMA and CMS, respectively, after critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence and with each body recognizing the medical necessity of this procedure. These codes were issued by the AMA and CMS, respectively, after critical review of the large body of supporting clinical evidence and with each body recognizing the medical necessity of this procedure.

The i:X Sterile Surgical Sleeve Convenience kit is available through MolecuLight.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

