Molecular Glues Market to Register Stunning Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The recent approvals and robust pipeline activity are expected to fuel the market of molecular glues in the 7MM during the forecast period 2025-2034 due to factors like improved diagnosis, treatment advancements, demographics, increased awareness, and supportive regulations in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Molecular Glues Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging molecular glues, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted molecular glues market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Molecular Glues Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of molecular glues in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

NSCLC is the leading target indication for the use of molecular glues in the 7MM with total cases of nearly 538,000 in 2024, which is expected to increase by 2034 in the 7MM.

Leading molecular glues companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Nested Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel molecular glues that can be available in the molecular glues market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel molecular glues that can be available in the molecular glues market in the coming years. Some of the key molecular glues in the pipeline include Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, Golcadomide, SP-3164, NST-628, MRT-2359, and others.

and others. In March 2025 , Magnet Biomedicine formed a partnership and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to identify, develop, and market oncology-focused molecular glue therapeutics.

formed a partnership and licensing agreement with Eli Lilly to identify, develop, and market oncology-focused molecular glue therapeutics. In January 2025 , AbbVie and Neomorph, Inc. announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop innovative molecular glue degraders targeting various areas in oncology and immunology.

announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop innovative molecular glue degraders targeting various areas in oncology and immunology. In December 2024 , Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. provided an update on its ongoing Phase I/II open-label, multicenter trial of MRT-2359 in patients with MYC-driven solid tumors. MRT-2359 is an investigational, orally available GSPT1-directed MGD, discovered and developed by Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Molecular Glues Market Dynamics

A novel approach using native mass spectrometry has significantly advanced the understanding of stabilization mechanisms of covalent molecular glues by enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple protein species, shedding light on complex mechanisms at play. Research is increasingly focusing on the binding sites and protein interactions critical in cancer cells, as molecular glues show promise in circumventing drug resistance and improving cancer therapy outcomes.

Ongoing developments in medicinal chemistry aim to enhance the rational drug design of molecular glues, particularly their interaction with the immune system and their potential as small molecule drugs. Novel screening techniques, such as high-throughput screening and DNA-encoded libraries, are expected to expedite the discovery of effective molecular glues.

However, the complexity of protein-protein interactions makes identifying effective candidates challenging, requiring significant time and resources. Ensuring specificity is crucial to avoid off-target effects and adverse reactions, which is essential for the safe use of molecular glues in clinical settings. While molecular glues hold substantial potential, gaining the trust of healthcare professionals will require educating them about their mechanisms and demonstrating solid proof of their effectiveness to support integration into everyday care.

Despite advances in protein science, understanding compound-mediated protein–protein binding, such as IMiDs binding to CRBN, remains limited, underscoring the need for detailed knowledge of these interfaces to design and develop effective molecular glues as new medicines.

Molecular Glues Treatment Market

Although many potential molecular glue compounds are being identified through drug discovery methods, only a few have advanced to clinical trials to evaluate their effectiveness in treating diseases. Even fewer molecular glue therapies have secured regulatory approval and reached the market. However, companies and research organizations focused on molecular glue drug discovery are developing pipelines of therapeutics that are moving toward clinical evaluation.

Bristol Myers Squibb has successfully brought molecular glue compounds to market. Notable examples include POMALYST (pomalidomide), approved by the US FDA in 2013 for treating multiple myeloma, and REVLIMID (lenalidomide), approved in 2017 for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and mantle cell lymphoma. Novartis has also introduced a molecular glue therapy, MEKINIST (trametinib), which was approved in 2017 for melanoma treatment.

The rational design of molecular glues is still in its early stages, but it represents a growing area of interest for innovative companies that are combining AI-driven methods with existing databases of molecular glue structures. A key focus is improving the understanding of degrons—protein elements that serve as recognition signals for ubiquitin ligases, triggering protein degradation.

Efforts are also underway to identify new ubiquitin ligases. Currently, cereblon is the most prominent ligase associated with molecular glue discovery. However, there are over 600 known human ubiquitin E3 ligases, some of which may offer cell-type specificity—an important factor in reducing off-target effects in future molecular glue therapies.

While most molecular glue degraders target intracellular proteins, there is growing interest in extending this approach to extracellular and membrane-bound proteins, which could open up new therapeutic possibilities.

Key Emerging Molecular Glues and Companies

The emerging drug pipeline for molecular glues targeted therapies is diverse and includes several promising candidates, such as Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, and Golcadomide (Bristol Myers Squibb), SP-3164 (Salarius Pharmaceuticals), NST-628 (Nested Therapeutics), MRT-2359 (Monte Rosa Therapeutics), and others.

Mezigdomide is a powerful modulator of the E3 ubiquitin ligase complex containing cereblon (CRL4-CRBN), with potential immunomodulatory and anticancer properties. The company is testing the drug in various clinical trials across different lines of therapy for treating NDMM and RRMM. The first approval of mezigdomide is expected by 2026–2027, with data from the Phase III SUCCESSOR-1 and SUCCESSOR-2 trials anticipated by 2026.

NST-628 is an innovative, fully brain-penetrant, non-degrading pan-RAF/MEK molecular glue that targets the RAF and MEK nodes within the RAS-MAPK pathway. In preclinical studies, NST-628 showed antitumor activity and good tolerability when used alone or in combination with other treatments. In March 2024, the FDA approved the IND application for NST-628 to treat patients with advanced solid tumors carrying genetic alterations in the RAS-MAPK pathway. The study is expected to be completed by November 2029.

MRT-2359 is a potent, selective, and orally available investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that promotes the interaction between the E3 ubiquitin ligase component cereblon and the translation termination factor GSPT1, resulting in the targeted breakdown of the GSPT1 protein. MYC transcription factors (c-MYC, L-MYC, and N-MYC) are well-known drivers of human cancers, sustaining high protein translation levels that fuel uncontrolled cell growth and tumor progression.

In December 2024, Monte Rosa Therapeutics reported that the dose-escalation phase of its Phase I/II trial of MRT-2359 showed a favorable safety profile and effective GSPT1 degradation with a 21-day-on, 7-day-off dosing regimen in heavily pretreated solid tumor patients. Additional clinical data from the Phase I/II study, including biomarker and activity insights, are expected in Q1 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the molecular glues market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the molecular glues market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Molecular Glues Overview

Molecular glues are small molecules that promote or stabilize protein–protein interactions, often leading to targeted protein degradation or functional modulation. Unlike traditional small-molecule inhibitors, which typically block protein activity, molecular glues work by facilitating the interaction between a target protein and an E3 ubiquitin ligase. This results in ubiquitination and subsequent proteasomal degradation of the target protein. Molecular glues are highly attractive in drug discovery because they enable the targeting of proteins that were previously considered "undruggable" due to a lack of suitable binding pockets or catalytic activity. By promoting proximity between two proteins, they essentially hijack the cell's natural protein degradation machinery to eliminate disease-causing proteins.

Molecular glues have gained significant attention in cancer therapy, particularly in the development of selective degraders for oncogenic proteins. One of the most well-known examples is the immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) like thalidomide, which recruit the E3 ligase cereblon to degrade transcription factors involved in hematological cancers. Beyond cancer, molecular glues are being explored for treating neurodegenerative diseases and immune disorders. Their ability to target proteins involved in complex cellular pathways makes them versatile tools in precision medicine. Advances in structural biology and chemical biology have accelerated the discovery of novel molecular glues, highlighting their potential to reshape the therapeutic landscape.

Molecular Glues Epidemiology Segmentation

The indication-wise eligible cases of melanoma in the US comprised nearly 105,000 in 2024. These numbers are estimated to increase in the upcoming years. The molecular glues market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications

Indication-wise Eligible Cases

Indication-wise Treated Cases

Molecular Glues Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Molecular Glues Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Molecular Glues Companies Bristol Myers Squibb, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Nested Therapeutics, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Novartis, and others Key Molecular Glues Iberdomide, Mezigdomide, Golcadomide, SP-3164, NST-628, MRT-2359, POMALYST, REVLIMID, MEKINIST, and others

Scope of the Molecular Glues Market Report

Molecular Glues Therapeutic Assessment: Molecular Glues current marketed and emerging therapies

Molecular Glues current marketed and emerging therapies Molecular Glues Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Molecular Glues Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Molecular Glues Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Molecular Glues Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Key Highlights 4 Executive Summary of Molecular Glues 5 Key Events 6 Target Addressable Pool and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Molecular Glues Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2023 7.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 8 Background and Overview 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Treatment 9 Target Patient Pool 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for Molecular Glues in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for Molecular Glues in Selected Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Molecular Glues in the 7MM 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 POMALYST: Bristol Myers Squibb 10.2.1 Product description 10.2.2 Regulatory milestones 10.2.3 Other development activities 10.2.3.1 Clinical development 10.2.4 Safety and efficacy 10.3 REVLIMID: Bristol Myers Squibb 10.3.1 Product description 10.3.2 Regulatory milestones 10.3.3 Other development activities 10.3.3.1 Clinical development 10.3.4 Safety and efficacy 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Mezigdomide: Bristol Myers Squibb 11.2.1 Product description 11.2.2 Other developmental activities 11.2.3 Clinical development 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3 NST-628: Nested Therapeutics 11.3.1 Product description 11.3.2 Other developmental activities 11.3.3 Clinical development 11.3.4 Safety and efficacy 11.4 MRT-2359: Monte Rosa Therapeutics 11.4.1 Product description 11.4.2 Other developmental activities 11.4.3 Clinical development 11.4.4 Safety and efficacy *List to be continued in the report 12 Molecular Glues: 7MM analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.4.2 Pricing Trends 12.4.3 Analogue Assessment 12.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 12.5 United States Market Size 12.5.1 Market Size by Indications in the US 12.5.2 Market Size by Therapies in the US 12.6 EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.6.1 Market Size by Indications in EU4 and the UK 12.6.2 Market Size by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.7 Japan Market Size 12.7.1 Market Size by Indications in Japan 12.7.2 Market Size by Therapies in Japan 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

