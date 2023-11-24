Modular Data Center Market worth $81.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing prominence of edge computing, prefabrication and scalability, integration with cutting-edge technologies, and sustainability will all play major roles in the future of the modular data centre market. With an increased emphasis on security protocols, customisation, and collaborations to provide effective and adaptable solutions, the market is anticipated to grow worldwide.

The Modular Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 25.8 billion in 2023 to USD 81.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Data center optimization initiatives to address critical infrastructure inefficiencies are expected to boost the adoption of modular data centers globally. The US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) launched the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to cut down on data center footprints and eliminate inefficiencies. Since its launch, data center providers have taken proactive steps to guarantee that their products support DCOI compliance. As a result, more federal agencies are implementing cutting-edge modular data centers and maintenance services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market"

262 - Tables

58 - Figures

310 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=996

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017–2030 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size, and Vertical Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Dell Technologies (US), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), Silent-Aire (US), Eltek (Norway), Equinix (US), Cupertino Electric (US), FiberHome (China), Kstar (China), STULZ (US), BaseLayer (US), PCX (US), Cannon Technologies (UK), BladeRoom (UK), Microsoft (US), Rahi (US), EdgeMCS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Google (US), Box Modul (Sweden), Asperitas (Netherlands), ScaleMatrix (US), CoreSite (US), 365 Data Centers (US)

Based on individual modules, cooling modules will record the highest CAGR in the Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period.

Data center infrastructure requires a range of cooling architectures depending on location, cost, efficiency, and reliability. Cooling modules include various cooling systems designed to cool the IT equipment within the data center. They aid in lowering the modules' initial purchase prices. Moreover, cooling systems assist in removing heat from the data center and maintaining the ideal temperature for effective operation, since rising processing power in modular data centers has increased the amount of heat emitted.. The advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules worldwide.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=996

By Organization Size, the large enterprises segment holds a larger market share during the forecast period.

Organizations with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered large enterprises. Large enterprises face various issues related to higher power consumption and carbon footprint. Modular data centers are highly efficient in power and cooling as components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, and cooling systems are fixed in the box, unlike traditional data centers. Modular data centers further help enterprises with easy and quick deployments, thus helping them to expand their existing data centers instead of constructing new ones. They save a lot of time and reduce the building and maintenance costs. Due to the ever-increasing data storage needs, large enterprises are adopting large data centers with highly scalable infrastructure.

By region, the Asia Pacific region recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years, owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. This region is home to many global telecommunications and edge network companies, including Huawei, Telstra, Vodafone, Optus, China Telecom, Vodafone, and NTT Docomo, contributing to the growth of the Modular Data Center Market. The rapid growth of the social media and gaming sectors in the Asia Pacific has increased the demand for an explicitly scalable architecture capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to market growth. Due to the significant technological opportunities provided by Asia Pacific, many top vendors have set up their presence in this region. The growing demand for hyperscale and hyperconverged infrastructure, coupled with the increasing number of internet-connected users, is also fueling the growth of the Modular Data Center Market in the region. Leading companies, including Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, are investing heavily in Asia Pacific and building regional data center facilities. These investments are further contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market.

Top Key Companies in Modular Data Center Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Modular Data Center Market are – Dell Technologies (US), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), Silent-Aire (Canada), and Eltek (Norway).

Recent Developments

In November 2023 , Vertiv launched Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Max CW, a modular data center that is pre-built and designed to meet the increasing demand for rapid computing deployment. The system supports up to 200kW of total IT load in a single unit and uses chilled water cooling to reduce environmental impact and increase energy efficiency. This solution is now available in the North American region. The SmartMod™ Max CW is factory-assembled and tested, reducing on-site preparation, assembly time, and costs compared to traditional data center construction. The system offers a range of customization options, such as power and cooling capacities, rack sizes, and module dimensions. This flexibility allows data centers to tailor the solution to their specific requirements, from small-scale operations like edge data centers to mid-sized enterprises, government and public sector entities, and healthcare organizations.

, Vertiv launched Vertiv™ SmartMod™ Max CW, a modular data center that is pre-built and designed to meet the increasing demand for rapid computing deployment. The system supports up to 200kW of total IT load in a single unit and uses chilled water cooling to reduce environmental impact and increase energy efficiency. This solution is now available in the North American region. The SmartMod™ Max CW is factory-assembled and tested, reducing on-site preparation, assembly time, and costs compared to traditional data center construction. The system offers a range of customization options, such as power and cooling capacities, rack sizes, and module dimensions. This flexibility allows data centers to tailor the solution to their specific requirements, from small-scale operations like edge data centers to mid-sized enterprises, government and public sector entities, and healthcare organizations. In July 2023 , Schneider Electric ( France ) and HCLTech ( India ) entered into a deal (collaboration) to create carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the Asia Pacific region. The aim is to assess risk and responsibility and integrate HCLTech's sustainable IT practices with Schneider Electric's operational technology (OT) to develop solutions that improve efficiency, productivity, and modernization of data centers. This initiative also aims to reduce the overall carbon footprint.

, Schneider Electric ( ) and HCLTech ( ) entered into a deal (collaboration) to create carbon-efficient solutions for data centers in the region. The aim is to assess risk and responsibility and integrate HCLTech's sustainable IT practices with Schneider Electric's operational technology (OT) to develop solutions that improve efficiency, productivity, and modernization of data centers. This initiative also aims to reduce the overall carbon footprint. In July 2023 , during the Global Smart Green Data Center Summit, Huawei unveiled two new solutions: the EHU (environment handling unit) and the iManager-M mobile intelligent management solution. These solutions are designed to optimize accessible cooling sources, improving cooling efficiency and reducing water and power consumption for greater sustainability. With this technology, data centers can achieve a PUE (power usage efficiency) as low as 1.15 and a water usage effectiveness of only 0.6 L/kWh.

, during the Global Smart Green Data Center Summit, Huawei unveiled two new solutions: the EHU (environment handling unit) and the iManager-M mobile intelligent management solution. These solutions are designed to optimize accessible cooling sources, improving cooling efficiency and reducing water and power consumption for greater sustainability. With this technology, data centers can achieve a PUE (power usage efficiency) as low as 1.15 and a water usage effectiveness of only 0.6 L/kWh. In May 2023 , Dell announced its new edge operation software platform, NativeEdge. NativeEdge is an edge operation software platform for edge infrastructure and application deployment, which includes device onboarding at scale, remote management, and multi-cloud application orchestration to data centers/edge.

, Dell announced its new edge operation software platform, NativeEdge. NativeEdge is an edge operation software platform for edge infrastructure and application deployment, which includes device onboarding at scale, remote management, and multi-cloud application orchestration to data centers/edge. In December 2022 , Eaton installed its largest facility in Africa , with a power capacity of 10 MW, at its Midrand site. The upgraded facilities comply with the requirements of data center sites, with power solutions to support them. Despite the limited space and restricted on-site installation time, all the necessary configurations were made to accommodate the project.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=996

Modular Data Center Market Advantages:

Fast Deployment: One of the main benefits of modular data centres is their ability to be deployed quickly. Compared to traditional builds, these prefabricated modules may be rapidly erected and commissioned, enabling organisations to bring data centre capacity online sooner.

Modular data centres are scalable by nature, making them easily expandable. Companies can begin with a smaller module and add more as their needs for data processing and storage increase. Cost-effective growth and more flexible capacity planning are made possible by this scalability.

Lower Capital Expenditure: Compared to traditional data centre construction, the modular solution may be more affordable. By gradually increasing capacity as needed, organisations can keep costs under control without having to pay the high upfront expenditures of establishing a whole facility at once.

Optimised Cooling and Energy Usage: Energy-efficient technologies and designs are frequently included into modular data centres, which optimises cooling systems and lowers overall energy consumption. Saving operational costs and achieving sustainability goals depend on this.

Infrastructure That Can Be Moved: Because modular data centres are movable, businesses can move them if needed. This flexibility comes in handy for disaster recovery plans, interim deployments, and circumstances requiring the relocation of a data centre.

Standardised Build Quality: Prefabricating modular components guarantees a consistent level of build quality. Along with making maintenance and management easier, this consistency may help to increase performance and dependability.

Centralised Control and Monitoring: A lot of modular data centres have sophisticated remote control features. Even if the data centre is located far away physically, IT staff can monitor and operate the infrastructure remotely, allowing for effective management.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the global Modular Data Center Market based on component (solutions and services), organization size, vertical, and region.

To forecast the market size of the five major regional segments: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To strategically analyze the market subsegments for individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To provide detailed information related to the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze macro and micro-markets concerning growth trends, prospects, and their contributions to the overall market

To analyze industry trends, patents and innovations, and pricing data related to the Modular Data Center Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major players.

To profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market share/ranking and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and partnerships & collaborations in the market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Transformation Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Edge Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Data Center Power Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Software Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Network Traffic Analyzer Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/modular-data-centers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/modular-data-centers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg