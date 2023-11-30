Mobile World Capital Barcelona launches international awards to recognise the best sustainable digitalisation projects

The initiative was announced today during the presentation of the new 2023-2027 Strategic Plan, coinciding with the meeting of the Foundation's Board of Trustees at Barcelona City Hall.

MWCapital's new lines of action incorporate sustainability as the basis of all activity, place people at the centre, use technology as a driver of change and work to generate a positive impact on society, the economy and, therefore, the planet.

MWCapital evolves its activity and focuses on Tech4Good, Digital Talent and Technology Transfer, and on the creation of an Observatory to promote the generation of its own knowledge.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Capital Barcelona has announced the launch of international awards to recognise the best innovative projects in sustainable digital transformation. The Foundation will reward the public or private proposals that are best aligned with compliance with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria.

With these awards, MWCapital aims to take a step towards highlighting the role of technology as a driver of change to generate a positive impact on society and the economy and, therefore, on the planet. This is also reflected in the development of the maxim that will govern MWCapital's activity, which goes from Technology Matters to Humanising Technology.

This launch took place today at the presentation of MWCapital's new Strategic Plan, which was attended by the Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, the Minister of Enterprise and Employment of the Government of Catalonia, Roger Torrent, and the new Minister of Digital Transformation of the Government of Spain, José Luis Escrivá, who has recently joined the Foundation's Board of Trustees. Also participating were the Director General of GSMA, Mats Granryd, the CEO and Director of GSMA Ltd., John Hoffman, the President of Fira de Barcelona, Pau Relat, and the CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Francesc Fajula.

Triple Focus: Humanism, Scalability, and Internalisation

Since its inception, Mobile World Capital Barcelona has been a pioneer in showing how technology can improve people's quality of life and contribute to the overall well-being of society. Putting people at the centre of debate and action allows the Foundation to be a key player in the sustainable digital transformation of our country.

All MWCapital activity responds to the following objectives: maximise the impact of MWC 365 days a year; facilitate the development of digital services; consolidate itself as a hub for digital talent; be the European benchmark venture builder; and create and disseminate global reference knowledge. For this reason, from Barcelona and around the world, MWCapital will work with international vision and ambition to generate projects with greater impact and scalability.

Consequently, the Foundation will focus on the following areas of activity: Tech4Good, promoting technological projects and scalable digital services that have a mission to generate a positive impact on society and the economy; Digital talent, promoting the generation and attraction of digital talent so as to position Barcelona as the benchmark in this field, and finally technology transfer, occupying a unique space in Europe in the ecosystem of initiatives to support the creation of scientific spin-offs.

Likewise, MWCapital has also presented its Observatory, aiming to generate its own knowledge on strategic issues related to the impact of digitalization on our society. In addition to the already consolidated reports, the Digital Talent Overview, and the Tech Hubs Overview, it is expected that, during 2024, MWCapital will also present an analysis on the state of technology transfer in Spain and a report on strategic technologies.

Strategic alliance with GSMA Foundry

During the presentation, Francesc Fajula, CEO of Mobile World Capital Barcelona, and John Hoffman, CEO and Director of GSMA Ltd., announced the first strategic alliance to confirm the city of Barcelona as a benchmark in the field of sustainable digital solutions.

Technologies such as Big Data, artificial intelligence and advanced robotics will be explored to develop scalable projects and to face the challenges linked to technological progress in society.

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is a public-private foundation that promotes the digital development of society to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future through the humanistic use of technology. MWCapital contributes to the positioning of Barcelona as a global benchmark in the digital field and consolidating MWC's legacy throughout the year by promoting initiatives in the field of technology transfer, the promotion of digital talent, the development of innovative technological projects with social impact and the generation of knowledge.

MWCapital hosts MWC in Barcelona, is the founder of 4YFN and connects citizens with the latest digital trends through Jump2Digital and Tech&Play.

