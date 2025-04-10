Mobile World Capital Barcelona announces 17 finalists of the first MWCapital Awards

The awards, organised in collaboration with B Lab Spain and GSMA Foundry, recognise technological projects with a sustainable vision

The 17 finalists, selected among 157 candidates, will gather on the 12th of June in Barcelona to discover the winners of this first edition of the MWCapital Awards

BARCELONA, Spain, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital), in collaboration with B Lab Spain and GSMA Foundry, has announced the 17 finalist projects for the first edition of the 'MWCapital Awards: Technologies for a Sustainable Future'. This new awards programme recognises the most innovative projects that leverage technology to drive the transition towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. Aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the initiative celebrates creativity, innovation, and tangible impact – supporting a responsible and global digital transformation. The winners will be revealed during a dedicated ceremony on 12 June at Torre Glòries, Barcelona.

MWCapital Awards

The call for entries, which closed in March, attracted 157 applications from 34 countries, reflecting strong global interest in technology solutions with social and environmental impact. The finalists, from 11 countries, represent a wide range of actors including startups, corporations, public institutions, non-profit organisations, and research or academic bodies.

From advancing energy sustainability to protecting biodiversity, early disease detection, and combating misinformation, the finalist projects reflect a strong commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. By leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, nanotechnology, and the Internet of Things, these solutions demonstrate the power of digital transformation in building a more resilient and equitable world.

AI for Selective Fishing ( Spain ) – Satlink's an AI-enhanced device that enables sustainable fishing by differentiating tuna species under Fish Aggregating Devices. (SDG 14 - Life Below Water)

( ) – Satlink's an AI-enhanced device that enables sustainable fishing by differentiating tuna species under Fish Aggregating Devices. (SDG 14 - Life Below Water) BraiN20® ( Spain ) – Time is Brain S.L. is a real-time brain monitoring device revolutionizes stroke care with continuous functional data. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being)

( ) – Time is Brain S.L. is a real-time brain monitoring device revolutionizes stroke care with continuous functional data. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being) Data-Driven City for Citizens ( Finland ) – Tampere's smart city initiative integrates AI and digital twins to enhance urban sustainability and citizen participation. (SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities)

( ) – smart city initiative integrates AI and digital twins to enhance urban sustainability and citizen participation. (SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities) Embrace the Forest ( Brazil ) – Umgrauemeio's wildfire management software, Pantera, leverages AI for prevention, detection, and impact analysis to mitigate CO2 emissions. (SDG 13 - Climate Action)

( ) – Umgrauemeio's wildfire management software, Pantera, leverages AI for prevention, detection, and impact analysis to mitigate CO2 emissions. (SDG 13 - Climate Action) Gov.pt - Portuguese Digital Wallet ( Portugal ) – It is a national app that digitizes official documents and streamlines access to public services. (SDG 16 - Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions)

- ( ) – It is a national app that digitizes official documents and streamlines access to public services. (SDG 16 - Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) H2SAREA ( Spain ) – Nortegas' project integrates green hydrogen into natural gas networks, contributing to decarbonization and climate neutrality. (SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure)

( ) – Nortegas' project integrates green hydrogen into natural gas networks, contributing to decarbonization and climate neutrality. (SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) Julieta ( Colombia ) – Developed by Salva Health S.A.S, this AI-powered, portable device enables early disease detection without radiation or specialized personnel, making healthcare more accessible in underserved regions. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being)

( ) – Developed by Salva Health S.A.S, this AI-powered, portable device enables early disease detection without radiation or specialized personnel, making healthcare more accessible in underserved regions. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being) Kyiv Digital ( Ukraine ) – The Kyiv City Council's smart city app enhances urban services and citizen safety. (SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities)

( ) – The Kyiv City Council's smart city app enhances urban services and citizen safety. (SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities) Luchando contra la desinformación ( Spain ) – Universidad Politécnica de Madrid offers an AI-powered tool that combats misinformation, supporting journalists, fact-checkers, and public institutions. (SDG 4 - Quality Education)

( ) – Universidad Politécnica de offers an AI-powered tool that combats misinformation, supporting journalists, fact-checkers, and public institutions. (SDG 4 - Quality Education) Natura 2000 Passport ( Portugal ) – Palombar's initiative raises awareness about biodiversity preservation within the Natura 2000 network. (SDG 15 - Life on Land)

( ) – Palombar's initiative raises awareness about biodiversity preservation within the Natura 2000 network. (SDG 15 - Life on Land) Nut4Health ( Mauritania ) – SIC4Change's blockchain-driven initiative fights malnutrition, supporting thousands of vulnerable families and aiming for global expansion. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being)

( ) – SIC4Change's blockchain-driven initiative fights malnutrition, supporting thousands of vulnerable families and aiming for global expansion. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being) PDApp ( Spain ) – Fundació Espigoladors' digital platform streamlines agri-food surplus management, reducing food waste and supporting circular economy principles. (SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production)

( ) – Fundació Espigoladors' digital platform streamlines agri-food surplus management, reducing food waste and supporting circular economy principles. (SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production) Saving Norway's Endangered Atlantic Salmon ( Norway ) – Huawei's AI-powered system sorts invasive species from rivers to protect the Atlantic salmon population. (SDG 14 - Life Below Water)

( ) – Huawei's AI-powered system sorts invasive species from rivers to protect the Atlantic salmon population. (SDG 14 - Life Below Water) SIMPaCT ( Australia ) – Western Sydney University's IoT-driven smart irrigation system optimizes urban cooling and water efficiency. (SDG 13 - Climate Action)

( ) – Western IoT-driven smart irrigation system optimizes urban cooling and water efficiency. (SDG 13 - Climate Action) Tecnología con Propósito ( Spain ) – Samsung Electronics Iberia's AI-driven accessibility initiatives support individuals with ALS, ASD, and speech disorders. (SDG 10 - Reduced Inequalities)

( ) – Samsung Electronics Iberia's AI-driven accessibility initiatives support individuals with ALS, ASD, and speech disorders. (SDG 10 - Reduced Inequalities) Victoria, Vaso Linfático Artificial ( Mexico ) – Universidad Panamericana's nanotechnology-based implant addresses secondary lymphedema in breast cancer patients. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being)

( ) – nanotechnology-based implant addresses secondary lymphedema in breast cancer patients. (SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being) Xworks AI ( United Kingdom ) – Uses AI to transform waste into valuable secondary raw materials, advancing circular economy goals. (SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production)

MWCapital Awards Jury and Evaluation Process

During the next phase a jury of national and international experts in sustainability, technology, and social innovation will evaluate the 17 shortlisted projects to select one winner per category, plus the Barcelona Horizon Award.

Among the experts participating in this first edition are John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd.; Irene Kaggwa, Director General of the Uganda Communications Commission and representative of ITU's GIGA initiative; Antonio Torralba, professor at MIT; and Xavier Sala i Martin, Professor at Columbia University.

The panel also includes Lucas Hunter, Interim Executive Director at B Lab Spain; Carlos Mataix, Director of the Innovation and Technology for Development Centre at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid; Pilar Roch, General Director of AMETIC and Xavi Pont Martin, co-founder of Ship2B, among others. Public administrations and the foundation's founding partners will also take part in the evaluation panel.

This diverse and multidisciplinary group ensures a robust evaluation process, considering the innovation, scalability, and potential for real-world impact of each project. The six winners will be selected based on their ability to leverage technology to address social and environmental challenges aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Among the six selected winners, one project will be awarded up to €50,000 to pilot its solution in Barcelona, based on its potential for local impact in the city.

A platform for global visibility and collaboration

The MWCapital Awards ceremony will take place on 12 June 2025 in Torre Glòries, Barcelona. During the event, the six winning projects will be announced, recognised for their level of innovation and their ability to drive positive change through technology.

Winners will have the opportunity to present their solutions at MWC26 Barcelona, gaining international visibility and access to strategic partnerships, funding, and collaboration opportunities. Additionally, the special prize "Barcelona Horizon Award" highlights the tangible impact of the MWCapital Awards within the city, where the winning project will implement the pilot. With this initiative, MWCapital aims to inspire a global movement around responsible innovation and strengthen Barcelona's role as a hub for technology with impact.

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is a public-private foundation that promotes the digital development of society to build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable future through the humanistic use of technology. MWCapital contributes to positioning Barcelona as a global benchmark in the digital field and to consolidating MWC's legacy throughout the year, promoting initiatives in the field of technology transfer, the promotion of digital talent, and the development of innovative technological projects with social impact. MWCapital hosts MWC in Barcelona, is the founder of 4YFN and connects the international community of developers with the Talent Arena Project.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660889/MWCapital_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289657/Mobile_World_Capital_Barcelona_Logo.jpg