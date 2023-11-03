Mobile Threat Defense Market worth $7.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MTD market will keep evolving to keep up with the rapidly shifting threat landscape and advances in technology. The precise course that it follows will be determined by new obstacles that arise, modifications to laws, and the changing demands that individuals and organisations have for mobile device security. Robust MTD solutions are anticipated to become more and more necessary as mobile devices become progressively more ingrained in our personal and professional life.

The global Mobile Threat Defense Market is estimated to be worth USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By offering, OS, deployment mode, organization size, application, and vertical Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Cisco Systems (California), SAP (Germany), Broadcom (California), VMware (California), Citrix Systems (Florida), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Ivanti (Utah), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (Texas), Zimperium (Texas), Matrix42 (Germany), Sophos (United Kingdom), Blackberry (Canada), Esper (California), Lookout (California), Wandera (California), Pradeo (France), ZecOps (Israel), GuardSquare (Belgium), Upstream Security (Israel), Nexthink (Switzerland), Snyk (United Kingdom), Barracuda Networks (California), Zimbra (Texas), Bromium (California), AppGuard (Maryland), CellTrust (Arizona), SentinelOne (California)

The Mobile Threat Defense Market's momentum is primarily propelled by a convergence of factors that underscore the growing significance of mobile security. With the persistent surge in mobile device adoption, users across various industries rely heavily on smartphones and tablets for an array of professional tasks and accessing sensitive information. This widespread mobile integration has made mobile endpoints an attractive target for cybercriminals, fueling the demand for MTD solutions to protect against evolving threats. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote and hybrid work models, further intensifying the need for mobile security as these devices increasingly serve as the primary gateway to organizational networks and data. The dynamic threat landscape, coupled with stringent data protection regulations and a heightened awareness of mobile-specific vulnerabilities, are collectively driving the rapid growth of the MTD market.

By OS, the iOS segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The iOS segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the Mobile Threat Defense Market. This growth is driven by several factors, including the widespread use of iOS devices in enterprise settings, the stringent security measures implemented by Apple, and the increasing recognition of iOS's vulnerability to targeted cyber threats. As businesses integrate iOS devices into their operations, the need for robust MTD solutions specifically designed to protect these platforms becomes paramount. This has led to a surge in demand for iOS-focused MTD solutions, which are expected to witness a remarkable expansion in the coming years, maintaining a high CAGR.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Within the Mobile Threat Defense Market, the large enterprises segment is projected to experience the most substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by the increasing reliance of large organizations on mobile devices and the corresponding elevation in security concerns. Large enterprises, often possessing expansive mobile fleets and complex security needs, are recognizing the importance of MTD solutions to protect against a wide range of mobile-specific threats. Consequently, the demand for tailored MTD solutions designed to meet the scale and complexity of large enterprise operations is on the rise, driving the notable CAGR in this segment.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub within the mobile threat defense market, spurred by several distinctive catalysts. As Asia Pacific continues to lead in economic growth and digital transformation, the adoption of mobile devices in both individual and enterprise contexts is burgeoning. This surge in mobile device penetration has significantly expanded the attack surface, attracting cyber threats and making the region a focal point for enhanced mobile security measures. The regulatory environment in many Asia Pacific countries is progressively evolving, necessitating stringent data privacy and cybersecurity compliance. These factors, along with the ever-increasing smartphone user base and the diverse business landscape across the region, contribute to Asia Pacific's status as a pivotal growth region in the MTD market. The robust economic expansion and evolving cybersecurity landscape render Asia Pacific a focal point for MTD solutions, making it the forerunner in the global market's growth trajectory.

Top Key Companies in Mobile Threat Defense Market:

The major players in the Mobile Threat Defense Market are Cisco Systems (California), SAP (Germany), Broadcom (California), VMware (California), Citrix Systems (Florida), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Ivanti (Utah), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), ZOHO (India), SolarWinds (Texas), Zimperium (Texas), Matrix42 (Germany), Sophos (United Kingdom), Blackberry (Canada), Esper (California), Lookout (California), Wandera (California), Pradeo (France), ZecOps (Israel), GuardSquare (Belgium), Upstream Security (Israel), Nexthink (Switzerland), Snyk (United Kingdom), Barracuda Networks (California), Zimbra (Texas), Bromium (California), AppGuard (Maryland), CellTrust (Arizona), SentinelOne (California).

Recent Developments

May 2023 - Ulaa is a privacy-focused browser that was developed by Zoho Corporation with the purpose of protecting personal information. It has built-in features that prevent tracking and website monitoring on all platforms. With features that support privacy customization, integrated user profile modes, and productivity aids, the privacy-focused browser ensures the protection and privacy of user data.

Apr 2023 - Cisco unveiled the enhanced Duo MFA features and the new XDR solution to assist enterprises in strengthening the security of their whole IT ecosystem. Cisco keeps up its motto of "if it's connected, you're also protected" by empowering security operations teams to react to intrusions and take them out before they have a chance to do significant damage.

Jan 2023 - As part of their strategic relationship, Ivanti and Lookout have expanded to incorporate Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security as a component of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform.

- As part of their strategic relationship, Ivanti and Lookout have expanded to incorporate Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security as a component of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform. With the help of the integrated solution, which also consists of Ivanti Go and Ivanti Neurons for Modern Device Management, Ivanti customers can implement a mobile strategy to safeguard their hybrid workforce and lower overall organisational risk.

Oct 2022 - BlackBerry introduced its Cyber Threat Intelligence service, a skilled threat intelligence solution designed to assist clients in identifying, averting, and efficiently handling cyberattacks. This service provides actionable intelligence on threat actors and campaigns driven by cybercrime, targeted attacks, and intelligence reports tailored to particular nations, industries, and areas. With BlackBerry's CTI, enterprises may focus on particular areas of interest relating to their security needs and save time and money.

Mobile Threat Defense Market Advantages:

Advanced security features are offered by MTD solutions to guard mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones, against a range of dangers such malware, phishing scams, data breaches, and device theft.

To recognise and address security incidents as they happen, MTD systems use threat detection and real-time monitoring. This proactive strategy aids in stopping security breaches before they have a major negative impact.

Sensitive personal and business data are frequently stored and accessed by mobile devices. Through the use of encryption, access controls, and data loss prevention techniques, MTD solutions contribute to the security of this data.

Strict compliance standards for data security and privacy are in place across many industries and sectors. By guaranteeing data protection and privacy, MTD solutions help organisations comply with laws like GDPR, HIPAA, and more.

Phishing attacks and social engineering attempts can be recognised and countered by MTD solutions, shielding users from these frequent online dangers.

With MTD solutions, employees can use their mobile devices for work without worrying about possible data loss or compromise because they secure the device and lower the chance of security incidents.

For more effective protection, MTD solutions frequently incorporate threat intelligence feeds to stay current on the newest security threats and vulnerabilities.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Mobile Threat Defense Market based on segments based on offering, OS, deployment mode, organization size, application, and vertical with regions covered.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America .

, , (APAC), and (MEA), and . To provide detailed information on the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Mobile Threat Defense Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global Mobile Threat Defense Market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the global Mobile Threat Defense Market.

To profile the key market players, such as top and emerging vendors; provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, and business strategies; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

To track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements and collaborations.

