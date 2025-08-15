Electrophysiology Market worth US$21.72 billion by 2030 with 11.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electrophysiology Market, valued at US$11.41 billion in 2024, stood at US$12.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$21.72 billion by the end of the period. The rise of the electrophysiology market can be attributed to several drivers: the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation; patients and healthcare providers are increasingly favoring minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical interventions; electrophysiological techniques, such as catheter ablation, offer less invasive options for treating certain cardiac arrhythmias; and government support and initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and funding research and development in electrophysiology also contribute to market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=200003281

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electrophysiology Market"

322 - Tables

62 - Figures

330 - Pages

By product, in 2024, electrophysiology ablation catheters are expected to be the leading segment in the medical device market. This anticipated growth is largely driven by the rising global prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and various cardiac arrhythmias, which has increased the demand for minimally invasive ablation techniques. Recent technological advancements in catheter design, such as the introduction of contact force-sensing mechanisms, irrigated-tip designs, and high-power short-duration (HPSD) ablation systems, have greatly enhanced procedural safety, precision, and clinical outcomes. These innovations are contributing to wider acceptance and increased utilization of these catheters within the medical community.

By indication, the electrophysiology market, divided by medical indications, includes segments such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia. Atrial flutter, characterized by rapid heartbeats from the atria, is increasingly common, especially among the elderly, due to age-related cardiac changes. This rising prevalence has created a demand for advanced diagnosis and treatment options tailored to atrial flutter. Innovations in catheter ablation, advanced imaging techniques, and new pharmacological therapies reflect the urgency for effective arrhythmia management in an aging population.

By geography, in 2024, North America, primarily the US and Canada, is set for significant growth in the medical technology market. The region is a global leader in medical innovations, especially in electrophysiology, often adopting breakthroughs ahead of others. With some of the highest healthcare spending globally, the US influences the uptake of advanced medical technologies, enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Strong A investment in research and development fosters innovation and creates a robust marketplace for new products and services, solidifying North America's role as a key driver of growth in the medical technology sector.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=200003281

As of 2024, prominent players in the electrophysiology market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd (Japan), Stereotaxis, Inc. (US), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), and BIOTRONIK (Germany).

Abbott (US):

Abbott Laboratories is a comprehensive healthcare company that operates across diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. The company has established a significant presence in electrophysiology, particularly in the development of advanced medical devices for cardiac electrophysiology procedures. Abbott's portfolio in this specialized market includes sophisticated mapping systems, electrophysiology catheters, and related technologies designed for the precise diagnosis and management of cardiac arrhythmias. Furthermore, Abbott is likely engaged in ongoing research and development initiatives aimed at innovating and enhancing electrophysiological technologies to improve patient outcomes and procedural efficiencies.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Philips, a Netherlands-based multinational company, is a significant player in the healthcare sector, particularly within medical technology. The company develops an extensive range of products that enhance capabilities in cardiology, patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, and electrophysiology. In the electrophysiology domain, Philips offers advanced solutions aimed at the identification and management of cardiac arrhythmias. This product suite includes high-precision imaging technologies, advanced mapping systems, and specialized electrophysiology catheters, all essential tools utilized by cardiology professionals. Key offerings include the EP WorkMate system, which serves as a comprehensive electrophysiology recording and reporting platform, facilitating efficient data capture and analysis during procedures. Additionally, Philips has introduced state-of-the-art X-ray imaging systems designed for enhanced visualization during electrophysiological interventions. The EP Navigator and EP-XT Mapping system are also part of their innovative portfolio, providing clinicians with advanced three-dimensional mapping capabilities that improve procedural accuracy and patient outcomes.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Defibrillator Market

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

Ablation Technology Market

Catheters Market

Digital X-ray Market

Get access to the latest updates on Electrophysiology Companies and Electrophysiology Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg