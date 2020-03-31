MKI Partner to Provide AI-enabled Mobile Sales productivity App Developed by Indian Startup Company, Vymo

- Powerful tool for improving the sales performance and profitability of financial institutions

TOKYO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; headed by President & CEO Isao Kohiyama; referred hereafter to as "MKI") and Vymo Japan Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; headed by Representative Director & President Masaru Kawakami; referred hereafter to as "Vymo"), the subsidiary of Indian startup Vymo Inc. have launched a business partnership where MKI will engage in the sales of AI-enabled mobile sales support application developed by Vymo (referred hereafter to as "Vymo App") to domestic financial institutions.

In the backdrop of the ongoing shrinkage of labor population and decrease of domestic business entities in recent years, financial institutions seeking for smart application of digital technology to transform their businesses and improve their productivity are on the rise. In conjunction with this trend, the sales teams of these institutions are being pressured more than ever to improve their work efficiency and respond, at the same time, to the needs of their existing and potential customers in a more 'customer-centric' manner. For the salespeople of financial institutions that hold numerous corporate clients, appropriate lead management is becoming one of their biggest challenges.

Vymo App features an advance artificial intelligence (AI) system that continuously learns the best practices of sales activities required in financial institutions, which can provide powerful support to these salespeople in a wide variety of activities they handle, including the proposals on the nearest customer call routes identified through the use of GPS, and task management functions that can prevent the salespeople from missing or losing opportunities to call or hold meetings with their leads.

Vymo App can be a powerful tool to strengthen the capabilities of the entire sales team and transform the organization into a more customer-oriented structure as it is also very useful for sales team leaders and managers who will be able to give timely advices to their subordinates on how they could be more productive or more successful in negotiations with their clients by using this app. Vymo App already has a proven track record of being adopted by over 50 enterprises in banking, securities and insurance sectors worldwide and used by more than 100,000 salespeople, including some firms that have been able to increase their revenue for 35% or double the number of opportunities to meet with existing and potential customers.

With a highly advanced comprehensive competency in all areas of information and communication technology (ICT), MKI has been providing robust solutions to numerous clients wanting to solidify the engagement with their customers more. Last April, MKI entered a business partnership deal with a startup accelerator, Plug and Play Japan, to utilize the innovative technology and ideas of this startup to launch new services focused on pushing forward the digital transformation (DX) of financial institutions as well as to broaden the possibilities of its own business developments.

The new strategic partnership formed with Vymo will further intensify MKI's holistic capacity, profound knowledge and execution power as a system integrator and provider of highly advanced ICT solutions designed to accelerate the DX of financial institutions and enable them to create and explore a wide range of new sales opportunities.

https://www.mki.co.jp/solution/vymo.html

About Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd.

Under the slogan 'Unite Knowledge, Ignite the Future', Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd. (MKI) has been creating IT strategies and supporting the digital transformation of its clients as their strategic business partner specializing mainly in information and communication technology. By utilizing its wealth of 'KNOWLEDGE' accumulated through its long experience in technological development and innovation continuing for over half a century, MKI remains consistent in its pursuit to live up to the high expectations of its customers as their most reliable 'value creator'.

https://www.mki.co.jp/

About Vymo Japan Co., Ltd.

Vymo Japan Co., Ltd. was founded in April 2019 as the Japanese arm of Vymo group that consists of the founding company, Vymo India, established in 2013 that serves as the global development center of solutions and services, the US-based holding company, Vymo Inc., and two other wholly-owned subsidiaries, Vymo Technologies Pte. Ltd. (India) and Vymo SG Pte. Ltd. (Singapore). Vymo Japan is a fast-growing company that has already succeeded in expanding the customer base of its worldly renowned AI-enabled sales support smartphone app to several corporate users in Japan, including some of the leading domestic insurance companies, and is contributing significantly to spreading Vymo's visibility in the Asian markets and elsewhere.

https://getvymo.com/japan https://getvymo.com

