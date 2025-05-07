Vymo Launches CollectIQ to Transform Debt Collections for Financial Institutions

BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the Sales Engagement Platform trusted by over 350,000 financial sales people globally, has launched CollectIQ, marking its formal entry into the debt collections space. Designed specifically for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the solution brings together AI-driven prioritization, automation, and integrated agent enablement to help institutions drive better recovery outcomes.

The move comes at a time when India's financial sector is sharpening its focus on curbing non-performing assets (NPAs) and strengthening post-disbursal recovery efforts. According to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report, the GNPA ratio for scheduled commercial banks could rise from 2.7% in March 2024 to 3% by March 2026 under baseline scenarios — underscoring the need for proactive, data-led collection strategies.

"Collections teams have traditionally been underserved by technology, even though it plays a critical role in the health of a lender's portfolio," said Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO of Vymo. "With CollectIQ, we are bringing automation, intelligence, and customer-centricity into collections — helping financial institutions recover smarter and more efficiently."

CollectIQ acts as a single pane of glass for collections — bringing together case allocation, agent tracking, customer engagement, and integrated payment workflows into one intelligent system. It allocates accounts based on real-time inputs like agent proximity, performance history, and risk profiles. It provides live visibility into field activities through geo-verification and instant updates, and nudges agents toward the next-best action while enabling on-the-spot digital payments. The platform is fully integrated with lenders' core systems such as LMS, CRM, and payment gateways, streamlining both operations and reporting.

By embedding intelligence and automation into everyday workflows, Vymo aims to help lenders not only recover more effectively but also do so in a way that enhances customer trust and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit https://vymo.com/collections

About Vymo

Vymo transforms how financial institutions manage sales and collections operations. Trusted by 350,000+ users across 70+ global enterprises — including AIA, HDFC Bank, Berkshire Hathaway, SMFG, Aditya Birla Capital and more. Vymo delivers AI-powered solutions that drive performance and operational excellence. Its human-centric, enterprise-grade platform ensures high adoption and measurable outcomes. Vymo has raised over $45M from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680398/Vymo_Logo.jpg