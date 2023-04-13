OSLO, Norway, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has held the 2023 annual general meeting. The meeting took place on 13 April 2023.

All items on the agenda were approved as proposed. Please find attached minutes from annual general meeting 2023 for Multiconsult ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relation Officer

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no

Media:

Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor

Phone: +47 924 55 663

E-mail: caam@multiconsult.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements according pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/3750612/1983358.pdf Multiconsult-Minutes of annual general meeting 2023

SOURCE Multiconsult