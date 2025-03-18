Multiconsult Annual Report 2024

News provided by

Multiconsult

18 Mar, 2025, 06:18 GMT

OSLO, Norway, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Multiconsult ASA (Oslo: MULTI) has published its annual report for 2024 today. 

The company publishes the annual report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and as an interactive PDF, both available as attachments to this release. The annual report is also available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com   

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: ir@multiconsult.no / psmj@multiconsult.no 

Media contact:
Gaute Christensen, VP Communications
Phone: +47 911 70 188
E-mail: gaute.christensen@multiconsult.no

This is information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/multiconsult-annual-report-2024,c4120063

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4120063/3325467.pdf

Multiconsult - Annual report 2024_F41 web

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4120063/3325468.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG9GO07-2024-12-31-0-en.zip

Also from this source

Multiconsult fourth quarter and full year 2024 - high activity level

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI). Multiconsult's fourth quarter EBITA amounted to NOK 98.0 million (118.4), which gives an EBITA for the full year of...

Multiconsult third quarter result 2024 - very strong quarter

Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) Multiconsult delivered a very strong quarter, continuing the positive momentum. EBITA came in at NOK 102.9 million...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics