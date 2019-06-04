Mineral Oil Market Size Worth USD 4.29 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mineral oil market size is projected to reach USD 4.29 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for benzene, ethylene, and propylene, among others from multiple end-user industries are among primary growth stimulants for the market. Major players in value chain of the market, include Shell, British Petroleum, Total, Sinopec, and Idemitsu. They are the key raw material suppliers to mineral oil formulators. Key lubricant manufacturers such as Valvoline; Fuchs Group; Amsoil, Inc.; and Kendall strategically venture into joint business operations with oil & gas giants to ensure long-term raw material procurement ease.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of volume, the global mineral oil market is anticipated to exceed 3,700 kilotons by 2025 at a 3% CAGR

White oil grade was the dominant segment in the market and accounted for approximately 82.0% of the overall volume in 2017, with its usage in pharmaceuticals being a high-demand prospect

Major application scope for technical grades is in the textiles and food sector, whereas the counterpart grades are majorly utilized by the personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and polymer industries among others

Latin America offers immense opportunities to vendors looking for expansion into new regions. Apart from dominant countries such as Brazil and Argentina , growth across Chile , Uruguay , and Cuba is also projected to be high

China is one of the crucial contributors to the global market. The country commanded more than 50.0% of the revenue in Asia Pacific in 2017. Presence of dominant manufacturing ecosystem is a key advantage China holds as compared to other countries in the region

Some of the key participants are British Petroleum; Renkert Oil, Inc.; ExxonMobil; Sonneborn, Inc.; and Royal Dutch Shell .

Read 192 page research report with TOC on "Mineral Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Technical Oil, White Oil), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mineral-oil-market

The market is also characterized by presence of a number of new entrants, who venture into the arena by tapping into lucrative opportunities available across the U.S. and other North American countries. Existing players aim to enter into strategic collaborations to increase capacities and expand their reach in emerging economies across the globe.

The U.S. FDA has formulated regulations in-line with white mineral grade products subjected to direct food contact, indirect food contact, animal feed, medication, and care application scopes. Furthermore, the European Food Safety Authority has announced that wax products made from mineral oils such as paraffin wax should meet European Directive 1935/2004/EG in order to be safely used in food applications, which also includes packaging.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mineral oil market on the basis of grades and region.

Mineral Oil Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Technical Oil



White Oil

Mineral Oil Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Russia





Belgium





France





Italy





Holland



Asia Pacific



China





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Colombia





Ecuador





Chile



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

