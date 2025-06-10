MindArk Launches AI-Powered Global Localisation for Entropia Universe

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindArk, the developer of the pioneering real-cash economy MMO Entropia Universe, is proud to announce a major leap forward in accessibility with the rollout of global language localisation powered by Artificial Intelligence.

About Entropia Universe

Entropia Universe is a unique massively multiplayer online game (MMO) built around a real-cash economy, where virtual assets hold real-world value and players can participate in a thriving digital marketplace. Developed and maintained by MindArk, the platform has been live since 2003 and continues to push the boundaries of virtual economy design.

Set in a persistent, single-shard universe, Entropia Universe offers a deep and evolving sci-fi world spanning multiple planets and vast space environments. Unlike traditional class-based MMOs, players progress through infinite skill development, with the freedom to define their own roles and paths.

Players can invest in in-game companies, own land areas, and even acquire shares that pay real dividends, connecting gameplay with genuine economic opportunity.

Now Live in 49 Languages

Starting today, Entropia Universe is available in 49 languages, making the immersive virtual universe more accessible than ever before. This breakthrough is made possible through cutting-edge AI systems that translate millions of in-game strings, including user interface elements, game text, and system messages.

This ambitious initiative opens the door to millions of new players worldwide, dramatically lowering the language barrier that has previously limited participation in non-English speaking regions.

Expanding a Global Community

With players from over 150 countries, Entropia Universe already boasts a diverse and international user base. Until now, however, the experience has been optimized for English-speaking users, limiting the potential for deeper global engagement.

"Our community has always been global, but language has remained a hurdle," said Joe Martin, Marketing Director at MindArk. "With this new capability, we're removing that hurdle and opening up for the world to experience Entropia in their native language."

Strategic Global Growth

The localisation update is part of MindArk's broader strategy to expand its reach into new and underserved markets. In the coming months, the company will intensify its efforts in these regions through localized marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships, and collaborations with creators and gaming communities worldwide.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Joe Martin

Director of Marketing, MindArk PE AB (publ)

joemar@mindark.com

Tel: +46 31 607 260

MindArk PE AB (publ)

Org. nr. 556640-4769

Masthamnsgatan 5

413 29 Gothenburg

www.mindark.com

