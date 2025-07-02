MindArk Activates Interplanetary Teleportation and Expands AI-Led Development Team

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MindArk PE AB, the Swedish developer behind Entropia Universe - the real-cash economy metaverse - has activated real-time interplanetary teleporters, marking a bold leap toward a fully monetized, interoperable metaverse. At the same time, the company is expanding its AI-powered development team, accelerating its vision of becoming the world's first game studio primarily operated by artificial intelligence.

The newly launched Interplanetary Teleportation System enables avatars to instantly travel between independently developed planets within Entropia Universe, a milestone in virtual transportation. This mass transit system is powered by player-crafted Teleportation Tokens, using a rare resource called Scottium, only mineable in the game's asteroid belt. The result is a deeply integrated, player-driven economy that fuels industries like mining, manufacturing, and trade across the universe.

"Teleportation has always been a sci-fi dream - now it's a practical transportation layer inside a working economy," said MindArk CEO Leif Evander Anderssson. "We believe teleportation is the first true mass transit system for the metaverse - and it's powered by players."

This infrastructure is also laying the foundation for the Genesis Probe - MindArk's proprietary AI-driven worldbuilding system that will allow users, developers, and governments to generate entire explorable 3D worlds in real time, populated with monetized natural resources.

In tandem with this technical leap, MindArk is strengthening its already AI-focused development team by recruiting a new wave of top-tier talent. These recruits will serve as "Conductors of Code", orchestrating large numbers of AI agents who will carry out the majority of the hands-on programming work. This approach reflects MindArk's bold goal of becoming the first game studio almost entirely operated by AI.

"The first six months of this year have proven that our strategy is working," said Anderssson. "We've seen a dramatic increase in productivity, and we're excited to see where the second half of the year takes us."

MindArk continues to lead the MMO industry in AI integration through its proprietary artificial intelligence, Celeste, which is being used to balance the in-game economy.

Since its launch in 2003, Entropia Universe has pioneered a real-cash microtransaction model and holds multiple Guinness World Records for the most valuable virtual items. The platform now generates an estimated $400 million USD in annual GNP, with millions of transactions occurring every minute.

With teleportation now live and AI at the core of its development model, MindArk is positioning Entropia Universe - and itself - at the forefront of the emerging trillion-dollar digital economy.

