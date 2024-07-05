Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size to Grow USD 3182 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millimeter Wave Technology Market is Segmented by Type (24GHz - 57GHz, 57GHz - 86GHz, 86GHz - 300GHz), by Application (Communication, Medical, Automobile, Military, Imaging, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.



The global Millimeter Wave Technology market was valued at USD 832.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3182 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

The market for millimeter wave (mmWave) technology is mainly driven by the growing need for wireless communication at high speeds, especially with the introduction of 5G networks. Faster data transmission rates and reduced latency are made possible by mmWave technology, and these features are essential for applications like IoT devices, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and driverless cars. The industry is developing even faster due to the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive services like improved telephony and high-definition video streaming. Furthermore, the broad deployment of mmWave technology is facilitated by developments in semiconductor technology and the creation of small and effective mmWave components. The market is propelled ahead in large part by regulatory assistance as well as rising expenditures in infrastructure and research.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MILLIMETER WAVE TECHNOLOGY MARKET

One major factor propelling the millimeter wave technology industry is the growing need for fast wireless communication. Faster and more dependable internet access is desperately needed given the growth of data-intensive applications and the proliferation of smart devices. Operating in the 24 GHz to 86 GHz range, millimeter wave technology provides significant bandwidth and fast data transfer rates, which makes it perfect for fulfilling these requirements. Next-generation wireless networks, such as 5G, which are expected to provide previously unheard-of speeds and minimal latency, are made possible by this technology and will help meet the growing demands of contemporary digital communication.

One major element propelling the millimeter wave technology market's growth is the rollout of 5G networks. For 5G technology to provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity, millimeter waves play a major role. Millimeter wave frequencies are required for 5G infrastructure rollout, including small cells and backhaul solutions. In addition to improving mobile broadband services, this expansion opens up new possibilities for cutting-edge applications like industrial automation, smart cities, and driverless cars. The need for millimeter wave technology is expected to rise significantly as 5G networks are implemented in more nations, driving market expansion.

The market for millimeter wave technology is expanding because of applications that need very high data transfer rates and low latency, which are served by the 57 GHz–86 GHz frequency spectrum. In densely populated areas, this frequency is necessary for backhaul solutions that enable effective communication between small cell networks in 5G infrastructure. It also enables cutting-edge technology including high-resolution radar systems and wireless HD video transmission. The market is being driven ahead by the growing usage of these high-frequency bands for sophisticated communication solutions as well as the demand for improved bandwidth and connection in contemporary applications.

Millimeter wave technology is being more widely used in the automobile sector, especially in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and driverless cars. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and object detection all depend on millimeter wave radar sensors. These sensors deliver high-resolution data and perform well in a variety of weather scenarios, which is crucial for the security and efficiency of autonomous driving systems. The incorporation of millimeter wave technology is becoming more common as the automotive industry strives towards higher levels of vehicle automation and safety features, which is fueling market development.

MILLIMETER WAVE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market for millimeter wave technology is dominated by North America due to the region's early adoption of cutting-edge innovations and massive expenditures in 5G infrastructure. The U.S. is home to several R&D operations and significant technological businesses, both of which support market expansion. The dominance of the region is further reinforced by government measures aimed at improving communication networks and the growing demand for high-speed internet services. The extensive use of millimeter wave technology in industries including healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications strengthens North America's position as the industry leader.

Key Players:

BridgeWave Communications

Keysight Technologies

NEC

SAGE Millimeter

Siklu Communication

Aviat Networks

Farran Technology

Millimeter Wave Products

Millivision Technologies

Vubiq Networks

E-Band Communications

Smiths Group

L3 Technologies

Proxim Wireless

