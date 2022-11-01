Microscopy Market: Clinical trial initiatives from multinational biotech corporations to expedite microscope demand

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the Microscopy Market that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, Microscopy Market was valued at USD 9.57 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.20 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Microscopy Market Report Scope & Research Methodology:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Product, Type, Application, and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Microscopy market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Microscopy market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Zeiss Group, Bruker Corp, CAMECA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the major players in the global Microscopy market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Microscopy Market Overview:

Microscopes are extremely important in life science research, and developments in imaging have allowed them to be used in nearly every aspect of science and technology. Microscopy is frequently used to examine different types of cells, study clinical specimens, and scan nano-materials. Microscopes were the world's 3893rd most traded product in 2020, with a total trade value of $124M. Microscope exports fell by -2.3% between 2019 and 2020, from $127 million to $124 million. In 2021, the leading exporters of microscope instruments were Germany, Japan, the United States, Singapore, and Sweden. High demand from the healthcare sector, as well as the rapidly growing semiconductor industry, are expected to be the primary drivers of the Microscopy market growth throughout the forecast period.

Microscopy Market Dynamics:

Key technical breakthroughs in the microscopy sector include live cell imaging, digitalization, super-resolution, and high throughput technologies. All of these methods are largely geared at decreasing the product's price and the costs connected with testing. New microscopes, such as expansion microscopes, multi-view microscopes, and integrated microscopy processes, are presently on the market. The present digital microscopy trend is driving market growth. Because the photographs are less distorted, they are suitable for use in academia or research. This innovation in digital microscopy is expected to be a significant driver of market growth over the forecast period.

Advances in software and graphics processing have also massively boosted the ability to see samples clearly and precisely, as well as capture, store, and analyze the data created. Additionally, companies are developing techniques to extract as much information as possible from samples. Confocal laser scanning microscopy is the gold standard for true 3D-resolved fluorescence imaging, allowing researchers to extract as much information as possible from pictures when paired with contemporary technology. Microscopy hardware is complemented with sophisticated software solutions and, increasingly, deep learning techniques by key firms such as Olympus, Nikon, Oxford Instruments, KEYENCE, and Vision Engineering.

Microscopy Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Microscopy Market is estimated to reach USD 2.67 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. Growing financing and investments in Microscopy R&O, technical advances, and an increased emphasis on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine are some of the drivers impacting the APAC microscopy market growth. Furthermore, growing applications in nanotechnology, an established technology that is extensively used for a broad range of applications such as electronics, IT, healthcare, medical, energy, and other utilities, are driving the market growth. The availability of low-cost experienced labor in APAC, as well as the use of artificial intelligence in microscopy, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

North America is also expected to achieve a significant market share by 2029. The existence of several research institutes, superior healthcare facilities, and R&D institutes is driving the market growth. The United States has a huge number of market players. As a result, the revenue generated by these businesses helps the growth of the North American market. Due to the presence of a less severe regulatory framework, the simple availability of a patient pool, and the presence of superior research infrastructure, Latin America has sparked the attention of multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations for clinical trial initiatives in the region.

Microscopy Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Optical Microscopes

Confocal Microscopes

Stereo Microscopes

Digital Microscopes

Compound Microscopes

Other Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Scanning electron Microscopes

Transmission electron Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Atomic Force Microscopes

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes

By Type:

Microscopes

Accessories

Software

By Application:

Semiconductor & Electronics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Pharma-biopharma Manufacturing

Other Healthcare Applications

Materials Science

Other

Microscopy Market Key Competitors:

Zeiss Group

Bruker Corp.

CAMECA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

NT-MDT SI

Hitachi High-Tech Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Oxford Instruments (Asylum Corporation)

SOURCE Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.