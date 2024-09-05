Rising Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalence Sparks Global Dialysis Market Growth

Dialysis demand is likely to grow at a compound rate of 7.7 % percent a year until FY30, The rise in the number of diabetic and hypertensive patients worldwide drives the dialysis Market Growth according to an analysis by Maximize Market Research.

PUNE, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dialysis Market is expected to significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease. According to the MMR Study Report, by 2030 up to 16.5% of the population in major countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, China, and Australia, is expected to suffer from chronic kidney disease, highlighting the growing demand for dialysis treatments. Chronic kidney disease currently affects approximately 850 million people globally. The condition disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations and carries substantial healthcare and societal costs. In Malaysia, for instance, dialysis expenditures surged 274 times in just over two decades, reflecting the rising burden of end-stage renal disease. Similar trends are observed in the US, where new kidney failure cases rose by 42%, primarily due to diabetes and hypertension. In the Philippines, a 40% increase in new dialysis patients underscores this demand. These alarming trends signal a growing need for dialysis services, boosting the market growth as healthcare systems worldwide respond to this escalating crisis.

Market Size in 2023 USD 121.53 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 204.27 Billion CAGR 7.7 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Segment Covered by Product by Type by End-Use by Region Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease

Technological Advancements Key Market Restrain High Treatment Costs Key Market Opportunities Expansion of Home Dialysis Options

Government Initiatives and Funding Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Embracing Digital Innovations and Revolutionary Technologies

The dialysis market is being transformed by digital advancements and innovations, creating a significant boost in its growth potential. Telemedicine, remote monitoring, and wearable devices are revolutionizing patient care, making it more efficient and accessible. In remote areas, telemedicine is expanding access, while AI-driven analytics enable better clinical decision-making. Emerging technologies such as wearable artificial kidneys (WAKs) and bio-artificial kidneys are addressing the limitations of traditional dialysis, enhancing patient autonomy, and improving quality of life. These innovations are making treatment more convenient and less invasive. Also, strategic collaborations between healthcare providers, tech companies, and policymakers are accelerating the adoption of these solutions, positioning the Market for sustained growth. As these technologies continue to evolve, the Dialysis Market is set to become more personalized, accessible, and efficient, benefiting both patients and healthcare systems globally.

Dialysis Market: Segmentation

The global Dialysis Market is segmented into Product Type, by Type and by End Use Segment. The type segment includes Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis. The Hemodialysis segment dominated the Type segment of Dialysis in the year 2023. Due to its widespread availability, effectiveness in removing waste and excess fluids, and shorter treatment duration compared to peritoneal dialysis. Hospitals and dialysis centers commonly offer hemodialysis, making it the preferred choice for patients. Its established infrastructure and proven clinical outcomes reinforce its leading position in the Dialysis Market.

Dialysis Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global dialysis market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), driven by lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, has significantly boosted demand for dialysis treatments. India and China, with their rapidly growing diabetic populations, are major contributors. According to an MMR study the Asia-Pacific region accounts for more than 30% of the global CKD cases. In India alone, it is estimated that nearly 17% of the population suffers from CKD. Meanwhile, China has reported a CKD prevalence rate of around 10.8%, highlighting the urgent need for dialysis services in these countries.

In India, for instance, CKD awareness remains low, and only a small percentage of patients undergo dialysis. The region also faces a significant demand-supply gap, with inadequate healthcare infrastructure and a shortage of medical practitioners expanding the market opportunity. Also, healthcare initiatives by governments, rising healthcare spending, and improving awareness are expected to drive growth. This growing demand for dialysis, along with untapped potential, positions the Asia-Pacific region as a dominant force in the global Dialysis Market.

Dialysis Market: Segmentation

By Product

Equipment Consumables Services

By Type

Hemodialysis Peritoneal dialysis

By End-Use

In-center dialysis Home dialysis

Dialysis Market Top Key Players

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA DaVita Inc. Baxter International Inc. Nipro Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG Medtronic plc Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. Nikkiso Co., Ltd. Diaverum Toray Medical Co., Ltd. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. Dialife SA NxStage Medical, Inc. Medionics International, Inc. Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare, has also published the following reports:

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Dialysis market, combining both quantitative and qualitative insights. It covers segment analysis, current trends, market dynamics, challenges, and forecasts for the industry from 2024 to 2030.

Utilizing Porter's Five Forces framework, the report examines the power of buyers and suppliers, supporting stakeholders in making informed decisions and strengthening supplier-buyer relationships.

A detailed look at market segmentation covers key opportunities within the Dialysis sector.

Major countries within each region are mapped according to their revenue contributions, highlighting their impact on the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

